Blended Family! Jason Momoa and Wife Lisa Bonet’s Ex-Husband Lenny Kravitz Have Matching Rings

Jason Momoa and Lenny Kravitz have no problems blending their family.

Although Kravitz, 54, was once married to Momoa’s wife Lisa Bonet, 51, the Aquaman star, 39, proved the two are still close friends with a sweet Instagram on Monday. Momoa, who hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend, revealed that he got Kravitz a matching ring from an artist he found on the social media platform.

“I’m a huge fan of the artists I meet on instagram love spreading the aloha. I got @lennykravitz a present made by @leroyswoodentattoos amazing bone skull ring. Check him out insta. Mahalo lenny for coming to support me on @nbcsnl aloha,” Momoa wrote alongside the shot of the men showing off their rings.

Kravitz and Bonet met in 1985 before eloping in 1987 and welcoming daughter Zoë Kravitz a year later in 1988. The two were together until 1993 when they divorced amicably.

Bonet then started dating Momoa in 2005 and the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Lola Iolani Momoa, in 2007. They later welcomed son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa in 2008 and officially got married in October 2017.

The former Game of Thrones actor told James Corden on The Late Late Show show last year that he’s had a crush on the former Cosby Show actress since she was on the popular sitcom.

“Ever since I was 8 years old and I saw her on TV, I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one!'” Momoa said. “I’m like, ‘I’m going to stalk you for the rest of my life and I’m going to get you.’ I am a full-fledged stalker. I didn’t tell her that until we had two babies—otherwise, I’d be creepy and weird. I’ve always wanted to meet her. She was a queen, always.”

Aquaman opens Dec. 21.