Jason Momoa Wants to Do a Twins Remake with Peter Dinklage: 'Tell Me Where to Sign!'

Game of Thrones fans might soon be seeing an unlikely (yet sure-to-be-hilarious) reunion between two of its stars.

In a Q&A session during an Aquaman panel over the weekend at Celebrity Fan Fest in San Antonio, Texas, one fan asked the 6 ft. 4 in. star an unexpected question: “Would you ever consider doing a remake of Twins with Peter Dinklage as a possible costar?”

“F—in’ tell me where to sign!” said Momoa, 39. “Absolutely. That’d be amazing. I love that movie.”

The moderator — who the actor agreed with when she praised Dinklage, 50, as “amazing” himself — then quipped, “Twitter, make that happen!”

Fans of the original 1988 comedy will remember stars Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger as unlikely brothers who were separated at birth after a genetic experiment and then reunite later in life.

Fans on Twitter were overwhelmingly on board with the idea, with one enthusing, “Take my money I’m in!”

Another lobbied for a “original” script for the talented pair, writing, “This would be a hit. As long as it is an original and not a remake. Dinklage is a great actor and Momoa would do his job … “

One very creative Twitter user even shared a doctored version of the original film’s poster, with Momoa’s face pasted on Schwarzenegger’s body and Dinklage’s on DeVito’s.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed plans for a sequel to Twins back in 2012. Titled Triplets, the film is set to reunite Schwarzenegger, 71, and DeVito, 74, plus add Eddie Murphy.

In March 2018, Schwarzenegger revealed to Deadline that the movie’s script was finished and that Murphy, 58, was still attached to the project.

“Funny thing that happens in the mixing of the sperm,” Schwarzenegger told the outlet of the film’s premise.

According to IMDb, Triplets — which does not have a release date listed as of now — will bring back director Ivan Reitman, with a screenplay by Josh Gad and Ryan Dixon.