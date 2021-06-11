The Aquaman star said he hopes to make a movie with his friend Dwayne Johnson once the actors' schedules align

Jason Momoa Says He Wants to Make a Movie with Dwayne Johnson: 'One of These Days'

Jason Momoa is hoping he and Dwayne Johnson can take their friendship to the silver screen one day.

The 41-year-old Aquaman star appeared virtually on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday, where he spoke about his longtime friendship with Johnson, 49. The two actors have been pals for almost 20 years after meeting in Hawaii though a mutual friend, and during the interview, Momoa voiced his hopes that they will be able to make a movie together when the time is right.

"We tried to get together and make a movie together but it's just he's way busier than I am and I'm pretty busy right now so, one of these days!" he said.

Host Jimmy Fallon excitedly replied, "You HAVE to make a movie together!" before Momoa joked that it's definitely possible because Johnson actually owes him a favor.

"We will! And it's really cool because now he's kind of in my pocket so I can call him up and be like, 'Yo!' and I got him," the star said.

In April, Momoa helped Johnson celebrate his daughter Tiana Gia's third birthday by sending a personalized video message from Aquaman, one of her favorite superheroes.

"I'm sorry I couldn't be there but I love you and tell your papa that I love him too," Momoa said in the celebratory video. "I'll see you soon, happy third birthday. Bye Jazzy, bye Tia, love you."

The Jungle Cruise star filmed the sweet moment his daughters Tiana and Jasmine, 5, both of whom he shares with wife Lauren Hashian, were glued to the television screen, and called the birthday girl's reaction "priceless."

"I had to make the call...it's what daddy's do 💪🏾🌺," Johnson captioned the clip. "I can't thank my brother @prideofgypsies enough for making this adoring 3yr old's birthday the best EVER. Her reaction is priceless and what it's all about."

Momoa commented on the video, writing it was an "honour" to wish Tiana a happy birthday.

During his conversation with Fallon this week, Momoa also discussed his role as Aquaman in Zack Snyder's Justice League, the director's extended cut which was released in March.

"I love Zack and that's kind of what I signed up for, eight years ago, is to have his vision. And you know, the cool thing about that four-hour piece is that I didn't re-shoot anything, that was all there," Momoa said.

"So, it's interesting when people come up to me and they're like, 'Oh, I really love this. It was so detailed, it explained so much.' I'm like, 'Yeah, that's what we went and shot,' " he continued. "I didn't have to redo anything."

In other news, the the Game of Thrones alum is preparing to star in a new Discovery docuseries called On the Roam, PEOPLE exclusively announced in May. The show will follow Momoa as he sets out in search of artists and dreamers who have mastered their individual crafts.

"On the Roam is an endless quest for me to discover extraordinary people and places. I'm thrilled to be collaborating with Discovery on this journey," Momoa said in a statement at the time.