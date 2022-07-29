"All great things coming," Jason Momoa wrote as he seemingly confirmed that Ben Affleck is returning as Batman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Jason Momoa Teases Ben Affleck May Return as Batman: 'Bruce and Arthur' Are 'Busted on Set'

Is Ben Affleck dusting off his cape?

The Academy Award winner, 49, fueled rumors that he's returning to the role of Batman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom as Jason Momoa shared some photos Thursday of their recent bro-down on the Warner Bros. lot, where they were clocked by fans on a tour.

Warner Bros. and a rep for Affleck did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Momoa, 42, previously teased on his Instagram Story that he's "back on set" and "can't tell you what I'm doing" as it's "top secret," while promoting his Mananalu Water's reusable aluminum bottles, which were made available in his trailer.

"All I can say is, thank you to one of my favorite production companies for having me and taking care of the environment, because I can't say much more," Momoa said. "But good things are happening."

The Aquaman star later shared a video of himself cracking up after a tour group apparently happened upon himself and Affleck leaving set.

"Well, it's not a f— secret anymore, is it?" Momoa said as he filmed the fans laughing on the tour bus, before apologizing for cursing in front of the kids. "That's what happens, Warner Bros., when you walk out of your set and there's our fans. ... Well, we tried to keep it a secret."

Momoa also shared some photos of the Justice League costars getting chummy and horsing around behind-the-scenes, while Affleck appeared to be sporting Bruce Wayne's finest threads.

ben affleck, batman Ben Affleck as Batman | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

"REUNITED Bruce and Arthur. Love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. Busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha J," Momoa wrote in the caption.

Although the DC superhero flick wrapped filming back in December, reshoots appear to be underway for the blockbuster that's scheduled to premiere in March 2023.

Zoë Kravitz Says It Was 'Really Special' to Have Jason Momoa's Support at The Batman Premiere

Affleck, who previously said he took the role of Bruce Wayne "for my kids," made his debut as the Dark Knight in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He's since played Batman in five DCEU films, including Zack Snyder's Justice League and The Flash, which also premieres next year.