Jason Momoa Surprises 'Amazing' Young Fan Struggling with Cancer with an Aquaman Trident

Momoa surprised the young boy he FaceTimed with last month — this time with a few Aquaman toys of his own

Jason Momoa made a new friend in a young boy being treated for cancer.

The actor shared a heartfelt message and photos on Instagram on Sunday in which he introduced his fans to Danny Sheehan, a 7-year-old boy who was diagnosed with pineoblastoma, a rare and aggressive brain tumor, in 2017.

Danny could be seen holding a large trident in the photo the Aquaman star shared on Instagram. In several other photos included in the Instagram gallery, Danny held an Aquaman action figure.

"Wanted to share a picture of this amazing boy Danny Sheehan, Natalie his mom sent me this today," Momoa wrote in the caption. "I wanted to say thanks to Andy Smith @sideshowcollectibles for putting some action figures and toys together for Danny and @wbpictures for sending over a Aquaman trident 🔱."

He added, "Mahalo to Everyone involved and the Sheehan family Aloha J."

The last photo in the gallery included a note by Momoa, which read, “Can’t wait to ride on some dolphins with you Danny! Love, Uncle Aquaman.”

Danny’s mother, Natalie Sheehan, told Yahoo! Entertainment her son was “speechless” at the actor’s gifts.

She added that for her son, who was usually “so talkative,” the reaction “was a true testament to how surprised he was.”

“My reaction was one of sheer delight, surprise and gratitude,” she said. “Danny had a rough week this week, so it was great to see him so lively and excited.”

Sheehan told the outlet her son had just completed three weeks of daily chemotherapy.

Last month, Danny went viral after Momoa shared a video of the young boy excitedly sharing his love for Aquaman. The actor then FaceTimed with Danny in a video he posted on his Instagram.

"So I just wanted to say thank you to the community, friends and family on Instagram for reaching out and showing me this beautiful boy Danny who is going through chemo and has cancer," Momoa wrote in the caption at the time. "I saw his video online that made me want to get in touch and FaceTime him and spend some time talking to him. If you would like to help out and read more about his story and his family his go fund me is in my IG story and LINK IN BIO . Hey @wbpictures let’s get Danny a Aquaman Trident ! Aloha J."