Jason Momoa Says He's 'So Proud' of Zoë Kravitz Weeks After Lisa Bonet Breakup: 'Love U'

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet said earlier this month they are "parting ways in marriage" but "the love between us carries on"

Jason Momoa is showing support for Zoë Kravitz after his breakup with her mom Lisa Bonet.

Earlier this month, Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, revealed in a joint statement that they are "parting ways in marriage" though "the love between us carries on." They began dating in 2005 and later wed in October 2017. They share daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13. Bonet shares daughter Zoë, 33, with ex Lenny Kravitz.

On Instagram Wednesday, Momoa shared a poster for Zoë's upcoming movie The Batman, in which she plays Catwoman. The Aquaman actor wrote in the caption, "so proud. can't wait. march 4th love u zozo."

Zoë replied in the comment section, "i love youuuuuuuuuu @prideofgypsies."

In the comment section of Zoë's post about the movie on her own page, Momoa reacted with emojis: "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Momoa celebrated Zoë's casting as Catwoman back in 2019, writing on social media at the time, "I'm so proud of u zozo bear. On and off screen OHANA. DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMAN. Unbelievable so freaking stoked. Your [sic] going to have so much fun Aloha P bear." She replied, "LOVE YOU PAPABEAR! love that aquaman and catwomen spend the holidays together from now on."

Momoa and Bonet said in their statement, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," the statement continued. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…"

The statement concluded, "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L."