Jason Momoa Gets Stuck in a Crowded Elevator with His Dog and Friends for 2 Hours

Even superheroes can get stuck in an elevator!

Jason Momoa found himself in a crowded elevator for two hours with his dog, Rama, and friends, including Mada Abdelhamid, who trained him for Game of Thrones and threw him a surprise birthday party in July.

The actor, 40, didn’t seem to mind too much as he recorded himself and his friends on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

“Well, what’s going on, big nasty?” Momoa said to Abdelhamid, who explained they were hungry and unable to get out. “We’re stuck on an elevator. Fire department really doesn’t want to show up. Get us out!”

Luckily, the Aquaman star had M&Ms that he shared with his friends as they complained of having hunger pangs.

Image zoom Jason Momoa Jason Momoa/Instagram

Image zoom Jason Momoa/Instagram

RELATED: Jason Momoa’s Friends — Including Emilia Clarke! — Throw Him a Surprise Birthday Party

After a time, Momoa’s stunt team arrived outside the elevator to check on Momoa and his friends.

“We’re just trying to get out. Trying to be Die Hard but it didn’t work out,” he explained.

Momoa did eventually make it out, sharing a video of Rama playing around on his hotel bed. The actor turned 40 earlier this month and he celebrated in part with a surprise party at which his former GoT costar Emilia Clarke attended.

Clarke, 32, sent a special message to Momoa on Instagram, writing, “With you, I feel 2 feet small…HAPPY FREAKING BIRTHDAY BABY! An oversized bath tub of happiness for another year of you.”

RELATED VIDEO: Aquaman‘s Jason Momoa Explains Why He and Lisa Bonet Are a ‘Perfect’ Fit: ‘She’s Hysterical’

Also there? His good friend Ian Somerhalder, who had a special message for Momoa in a YouTube video Abdelhamid made to commemorate the occasion.

“Hello, so I just walked to this lovely man here and I said thank you, thank you for putting all of this on film,” Somerhalder said. “Because this man, Jason Momoa’s story, is such a bright and positive story that it should be seen.”

Somerhalder, 40, continued, “Momoa, I love you. Happy birthday my dear brother. Proud of you brother, thank you for everything, mahalo.”