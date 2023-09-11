The King of the Seven Seas is back!

On Sunday, Warner Brothers Discovery debuted the first trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the sequel to the 2018 hit original. In the trailer, Jason Momoa makes his return as the Justice League superhero, Arthur Curry, King of Atlantis, teaming up with Patrick Wilson's Ocean Master.

Fans don't have long to wait for further information as this teaser will be followed by a full-length trailer in just four days' time.



This first look reveals scenes of Black Manta, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, vowing to avenge his father's death. Amid footage of Arthur's childhood home in flames, the villain declares, "I'm gonna kill Aquaman and destroy everything he holds dear."

The clip also shares scenes of Wilson as Orm, the former king of Atlantis, as well as Nicole Kidman as Arthur's mother, Queen Atlanna.

The first Aquaman movie made over $1 billion at the box office, making it the highest-grossing DC Extended Universe movie to date. The sequel will premiere on Dec. 20, five years after the original hit movie screens in 2018.

Amber Heard also reprises her role as Mera, princess of Xebel and Arthur's love interest in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — but is absent from the teaser trailer.

DC Films president Walter Hamada revealed during the Depp / Heard trial that her role in the Aquaman sequel had been reduced because of chemistry concerns between her and co-star Momoa.

Meanwhile, Heard's agent WME's Jessica Kovacevic, said that she believed behind the scenes, negative press around Heard's accusations against Johnny Depp affected her career.

"In my experience ... Your career takes a turn after something like that," Kovacevic said. "She was very well received in the movie at the time, everyone was happy with her at the time, there were no issues. Then to have a complete downturn after that, and then have that coincide with constant tweets and negativity put out about her, I don't have a physical piece of paper of evidence, but it's the only logical conclusion I draw."

Meanwhile, the summary for the hotly anticipated sequel reads: “Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.”

On Jan. 12, Wan shared a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram to celebrate the final day of filming the movie.

"And finally, finally, finally picture wrap on the actual last day of #Aquaman2 in Malibu with these two gents @prideofgypsies @thereelpatrickwilson Yes, we do get very wet, a lot, on this show," he wrote in the caption.

"A THOUSAND THANK YOUs to all the incredible crew who worked so hard and tirelessly on this picture. Especially the UK portion where we shot 95% of the film. Truly some of the finest artisans and craftspeople I've had the good fortune to work with. And big shout-outs to the amazing Hawaiian and Los Angeles units," added Wan at the time. "I have a very long way to go before it will be ready, but I can't wait to share this little film with you all."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters on Dec. 20.