Jason Momoa Shows Off Chiseled Physique While Paddle Boarding in Hawaii

Though he wrapped filming Aquaman 2 last week, Jason Momoa has evidently stuck around in Hawaii — his home state — to hang ten

Jason Momoa is showing off his chiseled physique while catching some waves in the Aloha State!

Though the 42-year-old Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star revealed he wrapped filming on the Aquaman sequel last week, he has evidently stuck around in Hawaii — his home state — to hang ten in the Pacific in a pair of black board shorts and partake in some paddle boarding.

When speaking to Men's Health in November 2020 about his fit frame, Momoa simply credited "genetics."

"Hawaiians are big people," he told the magazine at the time. "I rock climb a lot. Maybe I'm an ape. I love the way it feels. I like being upside down. I always loved climbing trees as a kid and swinging in the breeze. But lifting weights is challenging."

In mid-November, an Instagram account for the Aquaman sequel shared a stunning shot of a beach to report that director James Wan moved the production from the United Kingdom to Hawaii, where they filmed at Oahu's Hālona Beach Cove.

Momoa recently revealed that the highly anticipated DC sequel wrapped filming last week. In a video posted to on the Aquaman Twitter account, Momoa told followers, "Oh man, that's a wrap, that's a wrap, Aquaman 2!"

The following day, the actor reported from his own Instagram account that these were "the last days in Hawaii."

Earlier this year, during an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show in October, the star admitted that filming the sequel hasn't come easy. Momoa sustained a number of injuries, telling host Ellen Degeneres, "I'm getting old."

"I messed up my eyes. I just got something in it that kinda cut it up, and then I've gotta get surgery, I have a hernia, I've got ribs out. I'm just getting beat up," Momoa continued, before reassuring viewers, "It's gonna be a great movie, you're gonna love it."

