The Aquaman star said he was "enjoying the time alone" as he waited on the side of the road

Jason Momoa Sits Shirtless on Side of Road After His Car Breaks Down: 'Send More Water'

Even superheroes have car troubles!

On Thursday, the Aquaman actor documented his experience being stranded on the side of the road after his car broke down, sharing several videos to his Instagram Stories.

The star is seen sitting on his Yeti cooler with his shirt off listening to country singer Colter Wall as he soaked up the 110-degree weather.

"110 broke down," Momoa captioned his first video, showing off his striped pants and flip flops as he sat on the shoulder of the road.

In the background of the clip, several semi-trucks pass behind him.

"Well, sitting out on the side of the road, broken down, listening to Colter," the actor shared, moving the camera to show viewers what was happening under the hood of the car.

"The only way to slow me down," he captioned the following video.

While looking under the hood, Momoa shared that the issue was something with the "god damn radiator."

The star then turned his phone to the other side of the road, showing the desert background where he was sitting.

"I love the desert, catching some rays, enjoying the time alone, just me and @colterwall," Momoa wrote.

The actor, 41, added that he needed more water, showing his empty cans of Mananalu water, Momoa's water brand that comes packaged in an aluminum can.

"Send more @mananalu.water," he wrote while singing along to Wall's music.

Momoa was eventually rescued by friend Todd Stopera, and was back "on the roam again," he shared on his Instagram Story.

The star recorded a clip of him in the passenger seat next to Stopera as he sang along to Willie Nelson's road trip song, "On The Road Again."

"Life I love making movies with my friends," Momoa sang, switching up the original lyric of music to movies.

"My boyfriend fixed our car," Momoa teased. "Super pumped. Turns out it was the muffler bearings, happens every time."

"Goddamn muffler bearings, thank goodness for my boyfriend @toddstopera love my small spoon," the See star captioned his final update.

Last month, Momoa shared that he completed a 14-year-long project of restoring a 1965 mustang that was wife Lisa Bonet's first car that she bought when she was 17.

The actor, who married Bonet in 2017 and has two children with her, said the project was "a big dream come true."

In a YouTube video of the project, Momoa said he "never thought that it would look like this" after seeing the restored vehicle, now a gleaming black with a black leather interior.

"To be in this passenger seat with my wife here and surprise her and our babies in the back — riding in her first car when she was 17 — I’m excited to see her face," he said. "It’s come a long way, a long way."

Momoa excitedly brought his wife outside of their home where he waited for her reaction.