Jason Momoa Shaves Head To Highlight Issue of Single-Use Plastic: 'It's Just So Sad'

Jason Momoa is showing his love for the environment by shaving his head!

The Dune star, 43, took to Instagram on Monday and toasted "new beginnings" by getting his famous locks chopped off.

"Aloha, everyone," he began in the video, before he added, "Hand me those braids."

As he held two long pieces of cut braided hair, Momoa proceeded to talk as clippers made mulch of his shoulder-length hair.

"Shavin' off the hair… doing it for…" he said before pointing to the newly shaved side of his head. "I've never even felt the wind right there!" he added.

Jason Momoa shaves head. Jason Momoa Instagram

"Doing it for single-use plastics," Momoa continued. "I'm tired of using plastic bottles, we gotta stop, plastic forks, all that s---, goes into our land, goes into our ocean.

"I'm here in Hawaii right now, and just seeing things in our ocean, it's just so sad. Please, anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastics in your lives. Help me, plastic bottles are ridiculous… we're going to keep going — oh, man. Love you guys. Aloha."

The committed actor and Hawaii native has a passion for saving the planet. In August, he made a special trip from Los Angeles to Hawaii on Hawaiian Airlines to celebrate the airline's partnership with his water company, Mananalu.

He surprised unsuspecting passengers by personally handing out aluminum bottles filled with purified water.

Jason Momoa shaved head. Jason Momoa Instagram

TikTok user @livinglikekylee posted a video of Momoa in action alongside the caption, "When Jason Momoa is your flight attendant."

The actor also documented the special occasion on his Instagram page with his own video footage.

Jason Momoa shaves head. Jason Momoa Instagram

Of his inspiration for the campaign, he explained that he questioned why he would always see plastic single-use water bottles on flights. "It's a dream come true... why can't we have aluminum?," said Momoa. "There's sparkling water, there's sparkling beer, there's soda, soft drinks. Why do I have to have this little single tiny water? So this is my first time being able to do this. So I'm going to make the announcement on Hawaiian Airlines... I'm excited I'm going home."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Momoa also has been coming to terms lately with his changing looks as he gets older.

Just last month, he shared with James Corden that he was rueing the loss of his abs after hernia surgery, and trying to embrace his "dad bod."

Jason Momoa shaves head. Jason Momoa Instagram

"Not really doing sit-ups," he told the host on The Late Late Show. "Trying to keep that dad bod going for a little bit longer," he added.

Earlier this year, Momoa underwent surgery after the Aquaman sequel wrapped in March and attended the 94th Oscars one day later.

"Throwing bodies around... getting old, bro," he joked at the time.