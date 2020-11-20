Jason Momoa Surprises Young Aquaman Fan with Heartwarming FaceTime Call

"I've been hearing about you all over from all of my friends and I wanted to call you and say hi and see how you're doing," the Aquaman actor told the young fan

Jason Momoa is a real-life superhero!

Earlier this week, the 41-year-old actor surprised a young fan battling cancer with a heartwarming FaceTime call.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Posting the sweet encounter to his Instagram page, Momoa is seen in the series of clips interacting with Aquaman lover Danny Sheehan, who is battling a rare form of brain cancer and cancer in the cerebral spinal fluid, according to local CBS affiliate WBZ-TV.

At the start of the call, Danny cheerfully greets Momoa, "Hi, Aquaman!" before he tells the actor how excited he is to be speaking with him. Momoa, who is seen grinning from ear to ear, tells Danny, 7, "You are so beautiful. You're excited? I'm excited. I've been hearing about you all over from all of my friends and I wanted to call you and say hi and see how you're doing."

After telling Momoa that he is doing well, Danny then asks the actor if he can tell him "something very important," before the boy proclaims, "I love dolphins!"

"You love dolphins?" Momoa asks the young fan. "Have you ever rode on a dolphin?"

Danny then reveals that he has never ridden on a dolphin — or seen one either — before Momoa promises to "make that happen."

Then, as the clip comes to a close, Danny shows Momoa an Aquaman action figure.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Before his FaceTime chat with Momoa, a video of Danny's reaction to receiving the Aquaman action figure went viral on social media. "Oh my gosh, it's my favorite one!" Danny screams with excitement in the clip. "Aquaman! I love Aquaman!"

In an interview with WBZ-TV, Danny's mother spoke about the video and revealed that the cheerful moment took place during a complimentary photoshoot that was organized by a local photographer, Corey Taylor.

She also revealed tha Taylor gifted Danny with the presents, which is when the young boy opened up the package containing the action figure.

RELATED VIDEO: Jason Momoa Takes Break from Filming to Visit Children's Hospital: 'Greatest Part of Being Aquaman'

Following his chat with Danny, Momoa wrote that he was so thankful that he was able to connect with the young fan. "So I just wanted to say thank you to the community, friends and family on Instagram for reaching out and showing me this beautiful boy Danny who is going through chemo and has cancer," he wrote alongside his Instagram post.

"I saw his video online that made me want to get in touch and FaceTime him and spend some time talking to him," he added, before he implored his fans to read more about Danny's story and shared a link to a GoFundMe page set up in the boy's honor.

Reacting to the call with Momoa, Danny's family wrote in a Facebook post, "Gratitude. Awe. Disbelief. Amazement. Shock. Holy Cow-ness! And back to unbelievable gratitude," about the chat with Momoa. "Thank you to [Jason Momoa] for your beyond kind heart."