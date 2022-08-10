Jason Momoa Says His 'Conan the Barbarian' Remake 'Sucked' but Was 'One of the Best Experiences I Had'

Jason Momoa is reflecting on his lead role in 2011's Conan the Barbarian

By
Published on August 10, 2022 04:41 PM
Jason Momoa attends the UK Special Screening of "Dune" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 18, 2021 in London, England
Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Jason Momoa has thoughts about his 2011 movie Conan the Barbarian.

In a new interview with British GQ, the 42-year-old actor expressed his disappointment with the movie, going as far as to describe it as "s---."

"I've been a part of a lot of things that really sucked, and movies where it's out of your hands. Conan was one of them," Momoa said. "It's one of the best experiences I had and it [was] taken over and turned into a big pile of s---."

Lionsgate and the movie's director, Marcus Nispel, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

While Momoa did not go into detail about how it was "taken over," the actor went on to state that after playing mainly hyper-masculine men in his career, he is looking forward to breaking that mold.

"It's been hard because people always think I'm just this dude who plays [macho characters]. But I want to be moved, I want something new. Things are changing, and even the villain roles I'm playing now are eccentric," he said.

Momoa will star in the upcoming sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and plays a villain in the upcoming 10th Fast and Furious movie.

When not on set, Momoa has been focusing on another passion: helping to save the planet. Last week, he made a special trip from Los Angeles to Hawaii on Hawaiian Airlines to celebrate the airline's partnership with his water company, Mananalu.

He surprised unsuspecting passengers by personally handing out aluminum bottles filled with the purified water.

TikTok user @livinglikekylee posted a video their aunt sent of Momoa handing out the bottles. The video had the caption, "When Jason Momoa is your flight attendant."

RELATED VIDEO: Jason Momoa Surprises Passengers, Serves Drinks on Hawaiian Airlines Flight: 'It's a Dream Come True'

The actor also documented the special occasion on his Instagram page with his own video footage.

Of his inspiration for the activation, he explained that he questioned why he would always see plastic single-use water bottles on flights. "It's a dream come true ... why can't we have aluminum? There's sparkling water, there's sparkling beer, there's soda, soft drinks. Why do I have to have this little single tiny water? So this is my first time being able to do this. So I'm going to make the announcement on Hawaiian Airlines ... I'm excited I'm going home."

Related Articles
Jason Momoa on Hawaiian airlines
Jason Momoa Surprises Passengers, Serves Drinks on Hawaiian Airlines Flight: 'It's a Dream Come True'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgkrXB6P8Qi/ — Ben Affleck 'Busted on Set' of Aquaman 2 with Jason Momoa During WB Lot Tour
Jason Momoa Teases Ben Affleck May Return as Batman: 'Bruce and Arthur' Are 'Busted on Set'
Jason Momoa, Amber Heard
DC Films Says There Were 'Concerns' Over Amber Heard and Jason Momoa's Chemistry in 'Aquaman'
Jason Momoa attends the World Premiere of "No Time To Die" at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London
Jason Momoa Teases His 'Fast & Furious 10' Villain Role: A 'Very Flamboyant Bad Boy'
Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron
Jason Momoa Is 'Really Excited' to Work with 'Amazing' Charlize Theron on 'Fast and Furious 10'
Dolph Lundgren; Amber Heard
Dolph Lundgren Had 'Great Experience' Working with 'Aquaman' Costar Amber Heard: She's 'Down-to-Earth'
Amber Heard
Amber Heard's Rep Slams Report She Was 'Cut' from 'Aquaman 2' : 'Inaccurate and Slightly Insane'
Amber Heard
Amber Heard Says She 'Fought Really Hard' to Remain in 'Aquaman 2' amid Johnny Depp Controversy
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Hold Hands on Their Way to Lunch in N.Y.C.
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's Relationship Timeline
HAIRSPRAY, Elijah Kelley (front left), Zac Efron (center, left, rear), Amanda Bynes (rear right center), Nikki Blonsky (front right), 2007.
'Hairspray' Turns 15! Nikki Blonsky, Director Adam Shankman Reveal Secrets from Set of Iconic Movie Musical
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa Jokes He's Hiding 'Baywatch' Gig from His Kids: 'We Don't Say the B Word'
Image
20 Things You Didn't Know About 'Ghost' , 32 Years Later
Ellen Barkin Testifies 'Controlling' Ex Johnny Depp Was 'Always Drinking,' 'Threw Wine Bottle' at Her
Ellen Barkin Testifies 'Controlling' Ex Johnny Depp Was 'Always Drinking,' 'Threw Wine Bottle' at Her
ray liotta
Ray Liotta's Life and Career in Photos
Harry Styles and girlfriend Olivia Wilde looked all loved up while out for a stroll after enjoying lunch together on Sunday afternoon
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Relationship Timeline
Dolph Lundgren
Dolph Lundgren Confirms Return to 'Aquaman 2' with Red Hair in Behind-the-Scenes Photo