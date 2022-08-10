Jason Momoa Says His 'Conan the Barbarian' Remake 'Sucked' but Was 'One of the Best Experiences I Had'

Jason Momoa has thoughts about his 2011 movie Conan the Barbarian.

In a new interview with British GQ, the 42-year-old actor expressed his disappointment with the movie, going as far as to describe it as "s---."

"I've been a part of a lot of things that really sucked, and movies where it's out of your hands. Conan was one of them," Momoa said. "It's one of the best experiences I had and it [was] taken over and turned into a big pile of s---."

Lionsgate and the movie's director, Marcus Nispel, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

While Momoa did not go into detail about how it was "taken over," the actor went on to state that after playing mainly hyper-masculine men in his career, he is looking forward to breaking that mold.

"It's been hard because people always think I'm just this dude who plays [macho characters]. But I want to be moved, I want something new. Things are changing, and even the villain roles I'm playing now are eccentric," he said.

Momoa will star in the upcoming sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and plays a villain in the upcoming 10th Fast and Furious movie.

When not on set, Momoa has been focusing on another passion: helping to save the planet. Last week, he made a special trip from Los Angeles to Hawaii on Hawaiian Airlines to celebrate the airline's partnership with his water company, Mananalu.

He surprised unsuspecting passengers by personally handing out aluminum bottles filled with the purified water.

TikTok user @livinglikekylee posted a video their aunt sent of Momoa handing out the bottles. The video had the caption, "When Jason Momoa is your flight attendant."

The actor also documented the special occasion on his Instagram page with his own video footage.

Of his inspiration for the activation, he explained that he questioned why he would always see plastic single-use water bottles on flights. "It's a dream come true ... why can't we have aluminum? There's sparkling water, there's sparkling beer, there's soda, soft drinks. Why do I have to have this little single tiny water? So this is my first time being able to do this. So I'm going to make the announcement on Hawaiian Airlines ... I'm excited I'm going home."