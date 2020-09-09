Jason Momoa Says He 'Stands With' Justice League Costar Ray Fisher amid Battle with Warner Bros.

Fisher previously claimed director Joss Whedon "was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable," while working on the 2017 action film

Jason Momoa is standing by his Justice League costar Ray Fisher in the latter's fight against Warner Bros.

Momoa, 41, shared a photo of Fisher, 33, at a San Diego Comic-Con event with the words, "#IStandWithRayFisher" on the photo.

The two actors appear in Justice League with Momoa playing Aquaman and Fisher as Cyborg.

In July, Fisher claimed on Twitter director Joss Whedon "was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable," while working on the 2017 action film, adding that Whedon "was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg."

Johns is an American comic book writer who served as the President and Chief Creative Officer of DC Entertainment from 2016 to 2018, while Justice League was being made. Berg was a producer for the film.

In August, Fisher had added more details to his complaint, writing that Johns "summoned me to his office to belittle and admonish my (and my agent’s) attempts to take grievances up the proper chain of command" and "made a thinly veiled threat to my career."

Momoa's show of support comes days after Warner Bros. defended its executives in a statement on Friday, obtained by Entertainment Weekly.

"In July, Ray Fisher's representatives asked DC Films President Walter Hamada to talk to Mr. Fisher about his concerns during the production of Justice League," the statement read. "The two had previously spoken when Mr. Hamada asked him to reprise his role as Cyborg in Warner Bros.' upcoming Flash movie, together with other members of the Justice League. In their July conversation, Mr. Fisher recounted disagreements he'd had with the film's creative team regarding his portrayal of Cyborg, and complained that his suggested script revisions were not adopted. Mr. Hamada explained that creative differences are a normal part of the production process, and that a film's writer/director ultimately has to be in charge of these matters.”

The statement also addressed Fisher's update on Twitter, in which he said he "received a phone call from the President of DC Films wherein he attempted to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus in hopes that I would relent on Geoff Johns." Fisher added, "I will not."

"Notably, Mr. Hamada also told Mr. Fisher that he would elevate his concerns to WarnerMedia so they could conduct an investigation. At no time did Mr. Hamada ever 'throw anyone under the bus,' as Mr. Fisher has falsely claimed, or render any judgments about the Justice League production, in which Mr. Hamada had no involvement, since filming occurred before Mr. Hamada was elevated to his current position," the statement from Warner Bros said.

The statement goes on to claim that Fisher "never alleged any actionable misconduct against him" and "declined to speak to the investigator" hired to look into his claims.

On Saturday, Fisher disputed the Warner Bros. statement, tweeting the studio's statement is a "desperate and scattershot attempt to discredit me to continue protecting those in power." He noted that he met with an investigator via Zoom on Aug. 26. and shared a screenshot of an email he sent to his team following the meeting.

"It’s also worth noting that I made it clear to the world on Aug 21st that I would be vetting the investigator to ensure a fair and protected process for all witnesses," Fisher continued in another Tweet, adding that Warner Bros. "has escalated this to an entirely different level, but I’m ready to meet the challenge."

A representative for Fisher has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Momoa and Fisher will be seen in Zach Snyder's version of Justice League, titled Zack Snyder's Justice League. The film will also star Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot and Ezra Miller.