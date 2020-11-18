Jason Momoa Prays Daughter Lola, 13, Is as 'Talented and Loving' as Stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz

The actor said he and his family have "all gotten so much closer" over the course of 2020

Jason Momoa has nothing but respect and admiration for his stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz.

In a new interview with Men’s Health for the magazine's December issue, the Dune actor, 41, said Zoë, 31, is a great role model for his 13-year-old daughter, Lola Iolani. Momoa married Zoë’s mom, Lisa Bonet, in 2017, and the Aquaman star is also friendly with Bonet's ex and Zoë's dad, Lenny Kravitz.

"I love her husband [Karl Glusman]. I love her dad," Momoa said about Zoë. "I hope and pray my daughter is that talented and loving and open and close to her family."

Momoa — who also shares son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, a.k.a. Wolf, 11, with Bonet — said his family has grown tighter throughout 2020.

"We’ve all gotten so much closer. My wife is very sophisticated and smart and our kids and I are kind of like animals that need to be trained a little better," he said. "I’m constantly a work in progress, and I’ve just been trying to get better as a father and a husband."

Image zoom Credit: Ture Lillegraven for Men’s Health

When Lenny, 56, graced the cover of Men's Health for the November issue, he opened up about his friendship with Momoa — and how others are shocked by how well they get along. Lenny and Bonet, 53, divorced in 1993 after being married for six years.

"People can't believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate," said the musician. "We just do it because that's what you do. You let love rule, right?"

"I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it's work — it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera," added Lenny. "But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, 'Oh, yeah. I love this dude.' "

Image zoom Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet, Lenny Kravitz and Zoë Kravitz in 2010 | Credit: Alexandra Wyman/Wireimage

Also in the interview, Kravitz spoke highly of his daughter, whom he described as one of his heroes. "Zoë — she's the most real person I know," he said. "It wasn't easy, I'm sure, but she's just forged her way with elegance, you know? Just having two parents who were known in the world. The comparisons. She didn't let any of that hinder her in any way."

To mark Momoa's 41st birthday in August, Zoë shared a sweet birthday tribute to her stepdad, writing on Instagram, "Happy birthday papabear! I love you. ❤️"