Jason Momoa is reprising his character in the upcoming Aquaman 2

Jason Momoa Reveals He's Going Blonde for Aquaman Sequel: 'Supposedly They Have More Fun'

Jason Momoa is going blonde!

After touching down in England to start filming the upcoming Aquaman 2, the 41-year-old actor revealed his long mane will be blonde for the anticipated follow-up.

"I am finally in England. It is sunny out, it's amazing. I'm gonna start Aquaman 2 tomorrow," Momoa said in a video posted to his Instagram on Sunday.

"This is the last day of the brown. I'm gonna be a blonde," he added as he played with the ends of his hair. "They supposedly have more fun. I don't know about that, we'll test it out."

Momoa previously had blonde highlights to play the superhero. It's unclear if he'll go fully blonde this time around or just dye his ends again.

"London calling!… so excited to start Aqua-man 2, we are here! goodbye brown hello blondie!" Momoa captioned the video.

Momoa also said he's excited to see his whole cast, including Amber Heard. The actor recently shared a sweet moment with Heard after she announced the birth of her first child.

Momoa, who shares daughter Lola, 13½, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 12½, with wife Lisa Bonet, left a comment on his Aquaman costar's Instagram post when she revealed that she welcomed her first baby, daughter Oonagh Paige, on April 8.

"Congratulations ❤️," wrote Momoa, who plays the titular superhero in the DC films alongside Heard, who stars as Atlantis warrior Mera.