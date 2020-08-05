Jason Momoa Restores His Wife Lisa Bonet's First Car, a 1965 Mustang: '14 Years in the Making'

"I know we can’t relive a memory, but maybe we can rebuild one," Jason Momoa said

Jason Momoa has a special surprise for his wife, Lisa Bonet.

The Aquaman star, 41, shared a YouTube video of a project "14 years in the making" that centered on restoring a 1965 mustang – Bonet's first car that she bought when she was 17.

"I know we can’t relive a memory, but maybe we can rebuild one," Momoa says in the video while sharing shots of the white, beat-up Mustang before he delivered it to Divine 1 Customs in Las Vegas.

"The story is this is the first car she ever bought. It’s one of three ever made and it has a lot of custom parts to it," he told the crew at the shop.

The actor, who married Bonet in 2017 and has two children with her, said the project was "a big dream come true."

Once he saw the restored vehicle, now a gleaming black with a black leather interior, he said, "I never thought that it would look like this."

"To be in this passenger seat with my wife here and surprise her and our babies in the back — riding in her first car when she was 17 — I’m excited to see her face," he said. "It’s come a long way, a long way."

Momoa excitedly brought his wife outside of their home where he waited for her reaction.

"It’s beautiful. Holy cow," she said. "That is gorgeous. Oh my gosh. It’s pristine, not too flashy but just enough."

The two took a spin in the car with Momoa taking the wheel as they held hands.

Momoa also shared a quick clip of the video on Instagram where he wrote, "Aloha everyone, this is 14 years in the making. I wanted to surprise my wife with her first car she ever bought and bring it back to life and into our family."

"Mahalo to @bigkemdizel for bringing me to @divine1customs to meet Misha, I could not have done this without the love and support they put into this project. Link in BIO! full video on our YouTube Channel! Directed by @da_bray , this was Damien’s directing debut for our company @on_the_roam this last year and he put this all together to show the amount of love that went into this restoration," Momoa continued. "Thank you to everyone involved and the crew! @ppgrefinish"

"As always big Mahalo to @colterwall for the music from Imaginary Appalachia, sleeping on the blacktop & Caroline. Please give the full video a watch on YouTube. link in bio & story. Aloha J," he added. "#1965mustang #firstcar #lisabonet."

In June 2019, Momoa fulfilled another dream which was to build a "family heirloom" for his children — a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Momoa told PEOPLE at the time, "It’s just really my story. It’s something that’s very dear for me. And just being able to do that with my children … I never really grew up with that."

He continued, "I was from a single mother who taught me many, many, many things, but I didn’t grow up with a father-figure who I was wrenching on cars with."

He described the motorcycle he built as well as another motorcycle he owns as "the heirlooms" of his family.