Jason Momoa Replies to Ex Lisa Bonet's Birthday Tribute from Lenny Kravitz on Instagram

Jason Momoa and Lenny Kravitz wished Lisa Bonet a happy birthday.

On Wednesday, Kravitz, 58, shared a photo on Instagram of himself and his daughter with Bonet, Zoë Kravitz, both kissing Bonet on the cheek in celebration of her 55th birthday.

"Happy birthday mama…." Kravitz, who married Bonet in 1987 before they later split in 1993, wrote in the caption.

Momoa, who married Bonet in October 2017 and announced their breakup this past January, also got in on the birthday action, leaving a simple comment in response to Kravitz's birthday post: "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," the Slumberland actor, 43, wrote, as captured by Comments By Celebs.

Over a decade after Kravitz and Bonet divorced, the actress met Momoa at a Los Angeles jazz club in 2005 and hit it off with the former Baywatch star, who in a 2019 Esquire interview identified Bonet as "literally my childhood crush" from seeing her on The Cosby Show.

Momoa and Bonet share two children: 15-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf.

In January, they said in a joint statement, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet, Lenny Kravitz and Zoë Kravitz in 2010. Alexandra Wyman/Wireimage

"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," they continued. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…"

The statement concluded, "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L."

Though Momoa and Bonet are now divorced, Kravitz has spoken about the work the three had put in together to blend their families in the past.

"You go through a marriage with somebody, you break up and it's very difficult," Kravitz said in a July 2019 interview with U.K. publication The Times. "But [Lisa and I] put the work in and we took the time so that we could become best friends again. Our families are blended."

"I love her husband — he's like a brother to me — and I love the kids," Kravitz told The Times of Momoa.