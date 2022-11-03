Jason Momoa Remembers His Grandmother Mabel One Year After Her Death: 'Today Will Be Hard'

Jason Momoa is paying tribute to his late grandmother.

On Thursday, the Aquaman actor shared a series of photos of himself with his grandmother Mabel on Instagram to mark one year since her death.

"I LOVED MAKING MY GRANDMA LAUGH it's been a year now i miss u grams. i wish she got to see this last movie she would have been so happy," Momoa, 43 wrote in his caption.

The actor's photo carousel included two screenshots of him FaceTiming his grandmother, a picture of her sitting inside a Ford Thunderbird and a photo of the two with Momoa's arms around Mabel.

"I would facetime her when i was playing FLIP in slumberland. and she was so giddy seeing me dressed up like a wild animal i got the news when i was giving a speech to the UN on aquaman," Momoa's caption continued. "Talking about saving our beautiful planet. i think the scene didn't make the cut. but it was a hard day and she was right there with me."

"it's tough when u can't make it home to see your loved ones i'm sorry for that grams," Momoa added in the caption. "today will be hard but i have the best angels watching over me. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️mabel lemke"

Momoa previously posted about his grandmother in January 2019, when he shared two sweet shots to Instagram from a surprise trip home to visit his family.

"Needed to come home to Iowa and give my grams some aloha Love u forever grandma 😍😍😍," he wrote, adding the hashtags #Mabel, #thematriarch, #raisedbywomen, #loveuma and #hawaiianiowan.

Jason Momoa/instagram

In the first photo, he and his grandmother are seen smiling for the camera, while in the second they both sit and gaze out of the window together.

Momoa also added a clever joke at the end, referencing both of his home states.

"HAWAII backwards is IIAWAH. IOWA 😂Aloha j," he wrote.

The actor also shared a photo of his whole family outside of an Iowa diner at the time. "My beautiful IOWA ohana," he wrote. "Love u so much so proud of my cousins. My nieces and nephews are amazing love u babies."

Momoa posted a full video of his visit home, titled "Visited my home state of Iowa!" to YouTube, in which he visits with friends, goes out to a diner, drives past his old high school — and hangs out with his grandma.

"I came home to see my grandma. She's still got it. She's still got her spirit," Momoa said in the clip. "It was awesome seeing her and seeing my whole family on my mom's side."