Jason Momoa Is 'Really Excited' to Work with 'Amazing' Charlize Theron on Fast and Furious 10

Jason Momoa is gearing up for Fast & Furious 10.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight during the Los Angeles premiere of Ambulance on Monday, the 42-year-old actor shared his excitement about the latest installment in the franchise, particularly about getting to work with Charlize Theron, who plays Cipher.

"I get to shoot with some really cool people that I have never— I get to work with Charlize first up, which I'm really excited about," Momoa said. "She's amazing."

"Then I get to go to some cool places. Obviously work with the whole cast — most of the cast," he added.

Fast & Furious' upcoming 10th and 11th movies will wrap up the blockbuster franchise. Director Justin Lin will direct, adding to his previous five movies in the franchise.

Speaking to ET, Momoa weighed in on working with Diesel saying, "I'm sure that's why they hired me. But yeah, I'm excited I'm working with Vin. I'm excited I'm working with Charlize."

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the world premiere of The Batman last month in New York City, he teased what his role will be.

"I'm gonna go do Fast 10. Yeah, I'm gonna go do this small, independent over in London," he joked. "It's fun, I get to play the bad guy, which I haven't got to do for a while. Now I'm gonna be the bad boy — the very flamboyant bad boy. You know, a little panache."