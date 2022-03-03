Jason Momoa was in attendance in support of his stepdaughter — and Batman star — Zoë Kravitz, who is dating the Magic Mike actor

Jason Momoa Puts His Arm Around Channing Tatum at The Batman Premiere Afterparty: 'What a Night'

Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum had quite a night to remember in New York City this week!

The pair of movie stars were in the Big Apple to attend Tuesday's world premiere of The Batman, the latest DC Comics film, which features Tatum's girlfriend Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman.

Kravitz, 33, is also the stepdaughter of Momoa, 42, who split from Kravitz's mother Lisa Bonet in January after nearly five years of marriage.

After the film, Momoa and Tatum, 41, were snapped at the after party by photographer Jason Roman, who added a shot of the pair with Momoa resting his hand on Tatum's back to a carousel of photos documenting the evening on Instagram.

Roman also shared candid and striking images of the film's star Robert Pattinson, comedian Dave Chappelle, producer Corey Smyth, and rapper Busta Rymes.

The photographer captioned the carousel of images, which Mamoma reposted, "What a night indeed."

Momoa has stayed quite close with Kravitz, and has clearly also struck up a friendship with Tatum. The stars even appeared on the Aquaman actor's Instagram on Monday, as they were getting ready to depart for NYC together to catch the movie's premiere.

At the Batman event, Momoa had kind words for the Magic Mike star, calling him a "wonderful" person.

"Oh yeah," Momoa told PEOPLE (The TV Show!)'s Jeremy Parsons when asked whether he approved of Kravitz's boyfriend Tatum. "He's wonderful. ... She's a big girl."

"Hopefully he'll be here," the actor added of Tatum's potential (and later confirmed) attendance at the event, joking, "Or he's in trouble."

Momoa also teased a potential Magic Mike 3 appearance: "[Channing and I] had a little too much fun the other night and there might be something in the pipeline. Who knows?"

PEOPLE confirmed in August that Tatum and Kravitz were dating, after the two were spotted out together in New York City.

While the pair have struck up a romantic relationship, they are also creative partners; Tatum is set to star in Kravitz's directorial debut, Pussy Island, in which he plays a tech billionaire.

As for Momoa, "he loves Zoë and always has," a source close to Momoa told PEOPLE recently. "That hasn't changed. He believes in family. He's always said that, and him going [to the premiere] is to show support for the family. That's what he does. And that's who he is. It's not more complicated than that."

The insider added that despite his busy travel schedule, Momoa "made an extra effort to be there" for the Big Little Lies actress, whose father is Lenny Kravitz.