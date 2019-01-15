Jason Momoa Travels Home to Surprise His Grandma! 'She's Still Got Her Spirit'

Helen Murphy
January 15, 2019 01:03 PM

One more reason to be in love with Jason Momoa: he adores his grandma!

The Aquaman star, 39, traveled back to Iowa in early January to surprise his family with a visit home. In a Jan. 6 Instagram post, he posted two sweet shots with his grandmother.

“Needed to come home to Iowa and give my grams some aloha Love u forever grandma 😍😍😍,” he wrote, adding the hashtags #Mabel, #thematriarch, #raisedbywomen, #loveuma and #hawaiianiowan.

In the first photo, he and his grandma smile for the camera, while in the second they both sit and gaze out of the window together.

Momoa also added a clever joke at the end, referencing both of his home states.

“HAWAII backwards is IIAWAH. IOWA 😂Aloha j,” he wrote.

The actor also shared a photo of his whole family outside of an Iowa diner. “My beautiful IOWA ohana,” he wrote.  “Love u so much so proud of my cousins. My nieces and nephews are amazing love u babies.”

Momoa posted a full video of his visit home to YouTube on Monday.

RELATED: Jason Momoa Loves the Water! Aquaman Himself Goes Paddle-Boarding in Hawaii Over the Holidays

In the video, titled “Visited my home state of Iowa!”, the actor visits with friends, goes out to a diner, drives past his old high school — and hangs out with his grandma.

“I came home to see my grandma. She’s still got it. She’s still got her spirit,” Momoa said in the clip. “It was awesome seeing her and seeing my whole family on my mom’s side.”

“It’s crazy because you go from Hawaii, where I was raised — but this is where I was raised,” the actor said. “These cornfields. This is America, and it feels like home to me. Well, it is home.”

Aquaman is now out in theaters.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.