Jason Momoa Loves the Water! Aquaman Himself Goes Paddle-Boarding in Hawaii Over the Holidays

Jason Momoa is celebrating the success of Aquaman by taking on some waves himself.

The 39-year-old star, who plays the titular character in the DC Comics film, which hit theaters on Friday, was photographed going paddle-boarding on Sunday in his native Hawaii. He was seen off the north shore of Oahu wearing a yellow T-shirt and black and white striped board shorts. The actor’s trademark hair was pulled back into a bun.

This past weekend, at the U.S. box office, the film made with $67.4 million, edging out the other top performers — Mary Poppins Returns, which made $22.2 million, and Bumblebee, which brought in $21 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

To film the highly anticipated superhero film, the already-muscular Game of Thrones alum both bulked up and let his famous mane flow free — in part because his wife, Lisa Bonet, is a huge fan of his long locks.

“My wife would leave me if I cut my hair so I just don’t cut my hair,” Momoa told the Daily Telegraph earlier this month. “I am not cutting my hair for a while, I will tell you that much.”

Since the first time he and and Bonet, 51, met in 2005, hair was a sweet part of their relationship.

“We just happened to be in the right place at the right time,” the actor told James Corden in 2017 about the first time he met Bonet in a jazz club in New York City. “I actually had dreaded my hair for her. I had dreadlocks, she had dreadlocks. I literally turned around and I see her and she goes, ‘I’m Lisa.’”

He continued, “I turned around to my friend and I [pretended to scream]. I had f—ing fireworks going off inside, man.”

The two have been together ever since. They tied the knot in October 2017 and share two children together, daughter Lola Iolani, 11, and son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha. (Bonet is also mom to daughter Zoë Kravitz, 30, with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.)

While he wants to keep his wife happy, Momoa revealed he’s also not planning to cut his hair for professional reasons. “I am going to be playing this guy for a while and I don’t want to wear a wig,” he said about his Aquaman character and shooting sequels to his hit movie. “I think we are good for the next two years.”