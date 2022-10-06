Jason Momoa has some sweet dreams in store with his next movie.

In the first trailer for Netflix's Slumberland, the actor, 43, sets off on a treasure hunt in the titular "world of dreams" while helping young Nema (Marlow Barkley) reunite with her late father.

"Welcome to my world, kid! Slumberland, the world of dreams," he tells her as they search for a treasure that lets them "wish for whatever you want here in Slumberland."

Nema realizes, "I could see my dad again."

Momoa shows off his range in the often comedic role of an eccentric outlaw named Flip, who was once partners with Nema's dad Nemo (Kyle Chandler). After he dies in a storm, Nema is sent to live with her uncle (Chris O'Dowd), where she finds an escape in her dreams.

Netflix

"Back then, he told me stories every night about wild adventures we were gonna go on," Nema's uncle tells her while showing her some old home videos of himself and her dad as kids.

After going to sleep, her stuffed pig comes to life and her bed grows legs, walking her into the sea and transporting her to the fantastical Slumberland.

Momoa previously spoke to PEOPLE about playing Flip in the fantasy adventure film, which is based on the turn-of-the-century comic strip Little Nemo in Slumberland.

Netflix

"I've got to tell you, to play in this role really unlocked a lot of things for me," he said. "I actually got to watch it with my children yesterday and with Marlow and her family. It's weird when you tear up watching your own stuff."

"It blew me away, and I just was so emotional. This role just let me really be free, and the character is so fun," Momoa added.

Momoa also explained how he keeps in touch with his own inner child, which Flip represents in the movie. "I became an actor. I can't get out of it. I'm trying to be adult as possible. But the truth of it is, I just love to play, and it's fun to be creative and use your imagination," he said.

"My kids keep me young, and doing the things you love to do, just playing," Momoa, who's dad to daughter Lola Iolani, 15, and 13½-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo, said.

See Jason Momoa in Slumberland, premiering Nov. 18 on Netflix.