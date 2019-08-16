Jason Momoa Opens Up About His Battle to Save a Hawaiian Mountain: It's 'Like Our Birth Place'

Jason Momoa is doing his best to explain why Hawaiians are protesting plans to build a telescope on a sacred mountain.

The Aquaman star, who is a native of the islands, recently talked to CNN about the protests that have been going on since 2015. Protestors have all the access roads to Mauna Kea, a dormant volcano, blocked in order to prevent the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT). The telescope would require builders to drill into the sacred mountain.

“It’s kind of the umbilical cord to earth,” Momoa, 40, told CNN of Mauna Kea. “You know, if you think about the Hawaiian islands, that’s the biggest mountain in the world, right? All the way up. So Mauna Kea is the most sacred. They call it the belly button, too. That’s like our birth place. You can imagine that in the middle of the ocean. That’s how our islands were formed. So how can that not be sacred?”

RELATED: Jason Momoa Joins Hawaiian Telescope Protest with His Two Kids: ‘We Are Not Going Anywhere’

While there are other telescopes on the mountain, most of them are defunct and a lot smaller than the plans for the TMT. Momoa got involved with the protests after hearing what was happening in his home state.

“It started in 2015, heard the news about it and you know, it’s, it’s my home. I’m Hawaiian. It’s my nationality. What’s happening over there was just not right,” Momoa said. “And I wanted to bring awareness to it. And I went over there to meet with everyone and from then on, it’s just been this constant as a devotion to bringing awareness to the world.”