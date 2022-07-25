Jason Momoa Okay After Involvement in Head-on Motorcycle Crash in Calabasas

Jason Momoa attends the UK Special Screening of "Dune" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 18, 2021 in London, England

No one was injured after Jason Momoa got into a motor vehicle accident with a motorcyclist over the weekend.

On Sunday, the 42-year-old actor collided with a biker who crossed over into the opposite lane at a curve in Old Topanga Canyon Road in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ, which cited law enforcement sources and shared video of the crash's aftermath.

The unnamed motorcyclist made contact with "the left front end" of the Momoa's car hard enough to fall off their bike, according to TMZ. The rider reportedly hit the Aquaman star's car's windshield and cleared the car's hood, before managing to land on their feet.

Video footage of the crash's aftermath obtained by the outlet showed emergency personnel and multiple motorcyclists on the scene, as Momoa appeared to walk away from the incident and back to his vehicle unharmed.

The biker was taken to a nearby hospital with "minor injuries," which included a bruise to the leg and a thumb injury, according to TMZ, while the Dune actor appeared to be fine.

Reps for Momoa did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The star had been driving his gold restored Oldsmobile 442, the vintage vehicle first seen in his 2021 Netflix movie Sweet Girl.

Earlier this month, PEOPLE reported that Momoa is still spending time hanging out with ex-girlfriend Eiza González following their breakup in June. The two were seen leaving the same two London hotspots separately, moments apart on June 5.

A source told PEOPLE that the pair still plan to spend time together when their paths cross: "Jason is a cool guy. Eiza has fun hanging out with him. She is also super-focused on her career and has zero intentions of complicating things."

Eiza González and Jason Momoa Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty, David Livingston/Getty

"In life, she is where she wants to be right now and very happy about it. She will see Jason when they are in the same city. She stays in touch with him," the source added.