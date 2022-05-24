A source tells PEOPLE that Jason Momoa had an MRI done as "a precaution" after he shared a photo of himself in the hospital

Jason Momoa Is 'OK' After Sharing Photo of Himself Getting MRI, Source Says

Jason Momoa is staying on top of his health.

A source tells PEOPLE the Aquaman star, 42, is doing "OK" after he posted a shirtless photo of himself Sunday getting an MRI done as "a precaution" during a recent hospital visit.

"You got to break some eggs to make an omelette. Aloha J. Thankful for my ohana and friends," Momoa wrote in the caption.

Momoa previously revealed that he had surgery to remove a hernia one day before appearing on the 94th Academy Awards red carpet, shortly after he wrapped production on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

"Well, I just finished. That's why ... I had a hernia surgery yesterday," Momoa told Extra. "Throwing bodies around. I'm getting old, bro."

The Dune actor has recently been romantically linked to Eiza González as he films Fast X, the 10th installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. "They are dating. He cares about her," a source told PEOPLE earlier this month.

Another insider told PEOPLE that the pair is "exclusive" and they started dating in February "after meeting through work and mutual connections."

"Right now it's not a very serious situation and they're both just seeing where it goes," the source added. "They've been spending time together when they can and making it work between their two busy schedules."

Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet previously announced in a joint statement that they were "parting ways in marriage" in January. They got married in November 2017 after their relationship began in 2005, and they share daughter Lola Iolani, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13.