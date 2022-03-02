Jason Momoa and Zoë Kravitz's mother, Lisa Bonet, announced their split in January after nearly five years of marriage

Jason Momoa 'Made an Extra Effort' to Support Zoë Kravitz at The Batman Premiere: 'He Loves' Her

Jason Momoa went the extra mile for Zoë Kravitz.

The Aquaman star, 42 — who split from Zoë's mother, Lisa Bonet, in January — was front and center to support the 33-year-old actress at Tuesday's New York City premiere of The Batman, in which Zoë stars as Catwoman/Selina Kyle.

"He loves Zoë and always has. That hasn't changed," a source close to Momoa tells PEOPLE. "He believes in family. He's always said that, and him going [to the premiere] is to show support for the family. That's what he does. And that's who he is. It's not more complicated than that."

The insider adds that Momoa "made an extra effort to be there" for the Batman star, whose father is Lenny Kravitz, despite his busy travel schedule.

"Family comes before anything for him," the source says. "He's also close to Lenny. It's all very comfortable with Jason. That's who he is."

On Monday, Momoa shared an Instagram post of him and Channing Tatum, 41, preparing to board a flight to attend the premiere.

"CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO," Momoa began the caption of his post, which sees him and Tatum — Zoë's boyfriend — posing together.

"Finally @thebatman premiere," he continued. "I'm so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz all my aloha to @adamweitsman and @daveophilly for making this happen at the last minute. mahalo @wbpictures for the invite."

"We are very grateful," Momoa concluded, before signing off his message with his and Tatum's first initials, writing, "ALOHA J and C."

Momoa plays Aquaman in the Warner Bros. films, also in the DC Extended Universe. He has continued to show support for Zoë despite his recent split from Bonet, 54.

On Instagram, Momoa previously shared a poster for The Batman, writing in the caption that he's "so proud," adding: "Can't wait. march 4th love u zozo."

Zoë replied in the comment section, "I love youuuuuuuuuu @prideofgypsies."

In January, Momoa and Bonet revealed in a joint statement that they are "parting ways in marriage" though "the love between us carries on." They began dating in 2005 and later wed in October 2017. They share daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

The exes said in their statement, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," the statement continued. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…"