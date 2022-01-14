Jason Momoa 'Looked Really Happy' Filming Aquaman 2 in London Prior to Lisa Bonet Breakup: Source

Jason Momoa appeared in good spirits filming his Aquaman sequel in the months before announcing his split with wife Lisa Bonet, a source tells PEOPLE.

The actor, 42, was busy making a large portion of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in London last year since July, when he documented changing his hair to blond for the superhero sequel. He said on Instagram at the time, "This is the last day of the brown. I'm gonna be a blond. They supposedly have more fun. I don't know about that, we'll test it out."

Momoa, who previously discussed sustaining injuries during the production as well, looked as if he was "very chilled" and enjoying himself with friends during the production abroad, per a source. He was spotted at several local pubs and restaurants with friends during filming downtime. Momoa also attended the No Time to Die London premiere in September with his kids.

"It was like he was on a big guys' holiday sort of thing," a source tells PEOPLE about the actor and his cohorts during his stint in the U.K. "They were all pretty tight and they were very protective of him as well."

"He was very chilled. He looked really happy," the source added. "He was always really happy and chilled. It looked like he just really enjoyed having a good time."

This past Wednesday, Momoa and Bonet, 54, revealed in a joint statement that they are "parting ways in marriage." They began dating in 2005 and later wed in October 2017. They share daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

Momoa and Bonet said in their statement, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," the statement continued. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…"

The statement concluded, "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L."

Bonet, while interviewing Marisa Tomei for Interview magazine in December, opened up about change and becoming "authentically me."

When Tomei asked "what's calling" her, Bonet replied: "Definitely learning how to be authentically me, learning to be new, and following this invitation from the universe to step into this river of uncertainty. We've eliminated all this extra noise, and now it's time to grow our roots deeper into our own values."