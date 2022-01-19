"They have been doing things separately for quite a while," a source tells PEOPLE of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, who announced their split last week

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet 'Want to Explore Other Things' After Split: They Still 'Care Deeply'

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are ready to move on.

While the former longtime couple "want to explore other things" following their recently announced split, they still care "deeply about each other," an industry source tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"They have been doing things separately for quite a while," the insider tells PEOPLE of Bonet, 54, and Momoa, 42, who announced their split last week in a joint statement after nearly 17 years together and five years of marriage.

"They were a great couple with a lot of love and respect for each other, but people change and goals change and they weren't the same together anymore," adds the source.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

lisa-bonet-9.jpg Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa | Credit: Jason Momoa/Instagram

According to the source, Momoa is busy and has been working so much that he and the former Cosby Show actress didn't have time to slow down. Then he got sick with COVID-19.

"They have grown apart and the pandemic capped it," the insider says.

The industry source's comments come as a source close to Bonet said in this week's issue of PEOPLE that the former couple "were amazing for years, until they no longer were."

"They have grown apart because of different focuses," the latter source said.

RELATED VIDEO: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Announce Split After Nearly 5 Years of Marriage

The pair's career trajectories have taken them in different directions, according to the latter source, who explained of the Aquaman and Dune star, "A few years ago, Jason was struggling to find work. Now his career is booming. And he wants to keep working as much as he can."

Meanwhile, Bonet "has had no interest in joining" Momoa "on every location," added the insider. "She enjoys her life in L.A."

Regardless, the source said both Momoa and Bonet are "mature," and "will keep peace" for the sake of their two children: son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, and daughter Lola, 14.