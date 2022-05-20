Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced their separation in January 2022 after nearly 5 years of marriage

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet were the poster couple for laid-back love before they announced their separation in 2022.

Throughout their relationship of nearly 17 years, the pair prioritized keeping their blended family close, which included Bonet's ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz, and daughter, Zoë Kravitz, as well as their shared children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For Momoa, the relationship was a dream come true after he first fell for Bonet when he was an 8-year-old and she was starring on The Cosby Show. The Aquaman actor first met his future wife at a jazz club in 2005, and the couple welcomed their first child together two years later.

Momoa and Bonet secretly tied the knot in 2017, but after nearly five years of marriage, the duo shocked fans when they announced their breakup in January 2022.

A source told PEOPLE that the decision to split wasn't made ""overnight," and that the pair was "amazing for years until they no longer were."

From their initial connection to their eventual separation, here's everything you need to know about Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's relationship timeline.

1987: Jason Momoa first sees Lisa Bonet on TV

NBC's "77th Annual Golden Globe Award Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

Even though Momoa and Bonet wouldn't officially meet until 2005, their love story began in 1987, when Momoa was 8 and saw Bonet on The Cosby Show.

The Hawaii native instantly fell for Bonet, who was 20 years old at the time and married to rocker Lenny Kravitz.

"I was like, 'Mommy, I want that one,' " Momoa told James Corden in 2017.

The actor described Bonet to Esquire in 2019 as "literally my childhood crush" and said if he could marry her, "anything is f------ possible."

2005: Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa meet at a jazz club

Momoa finally got a chance to make his childhood dreams come true after meeting Bonet at a Los Angeles jazz club in 2005. By that time, Bonet had divorced Lenny, with whom she shares daughter Zoë, who was born in 1988.

The Dune star revealed on The Late Late Show that he instantly fanboyed over Bonet. "I turned to my friend and was, like, [silently screaming]. I had f------ fireworks going off inside, man."

Momoa, who was then living out of a hotel, convinced Bonet to drive him home. The two stopped at the now-defunct 101 Coffee Shop in Hollywood, where Bonet ordered a Guinness and grits.

Momoa later recalled his reaction to Bonet's late-night order during an interview with Men's Health, saying, "Oh, my God. I can't believe I'm with a woman who ordered a Guinness. I love her."

July 21, 2007: Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa welcome their first daughter

Bonet and Momoa announced the birth of their first daughter, Lola Iolani Momoa, through a post made on Momoa's forum by his mother. The baby was born at home and named after the hawks that were flying overhead during her birth.

October 15, 2008: Lisa Bonet confirms she's pregnant with her and Jason Momoa's second child

jason-momoa-lisa-bonet.jpg Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Bonet waited until she was seven months pregnant with the couple's second child to confirm they were expecting. At the time, the actress said she and Momoa were opting to keep the sex of the baby a surprise.

"When my friends ask me, I say, 'I really don't know.' I love the mystery and I trust the mystery about it. It adds a whole other component at the end," Bonet told PEOPLE in 2008.

December 15, 2008: Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa welcome a son together

Bonet and Momoa welcomed their first son, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, on "the stormiest, rainiest night" in December, as Momoa's mother wrote on his official forum.

The Game of Thrones actor's mother also explained that the baby's first name means "warrior," while his first middle name refers to the stormy weather at the time of his birth. The new arrival's second middle name is shared with his father.

July 2014: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet costar in their first film together

The two stars were together for nearly a decade before they starred on screen together in the film Road to Paloma, which Momoa co-wrote, produced and directed. The actor starred as Wolf, a man on the run after avenging the murder of his mother, while Bonet played the part of Magdalena.

August 1, 2017: Lisa Bonet surprises Jason Momoa on Aquaman set

Jason Momoa suprised by Lisa Bonet and kids on set of Aquaman Credit: Jason Momoa Instagram

Bonet showed her support for Momoa by surprising the actor for his 38th birthday. She brought their children to the Aquaman set in Queensland, Australia, to celebrate with him in person.

"I have never been so surprised in my life," Momoa wrote on Instagram.

October 2017: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet secretly marry

Despite referring to each other as husband and wife for years, it wasn't until 2017 that Momoa and Bonet wed in an intimate ceremony in Topanga, California.

Momoa was hoping to keep the occasion private. "Some a------ leaked it," he told Entertainment Tonight after the news broke.

He went on, "You know what, I've been married to my wife for 12 years. It's just a gathering of our families and celebrating our love."

November 17, 2017: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet make their red carpet debut as a married couple

bonet-momoa-2-2000 Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Though the couple had been a fixture on the red carpet for years — where they were known for sharing sweet moments for the cameras — they made their debut as a married couple at the Justice League premiere in Los Angeles.

December 19, 2018: Jason Momoa reveals he's keeping his signature locks for Lisa Bonet

While Momoa's image has become inextricably linked with his flowing hair, the action star admitted the reason for his signature style isn't solely for the sake of his acting career.

"My wife would leave me if I cut my hair, so I just don't cut my hair," he told the Daily Telegraph.

Hair has always been central to their relationship. Momoa previously admitted on The Late Late Show in 2017 that his future wife had inspired his hair style before they met.

"I actually had dreaded my hair for her. I had dreadlocks, she had dreadlocks," he said.

December 10, 2018: Jason Momoa gives Lisa Bonet's ex-husband a matching ring

jason Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet, Lenny Kravitz and Zoë Kravitz in 2010 | Credit: Alexandra Wyman/Wireimage

Momoa made it clear that there's no bad blood with Bonet's ex-husband Lenny in December 2018. In fact, the two even share matching bone skull rings, which Momoa gifted his spouse's ex from an artist he found on Instagram.

In a July 2019 interview with The Times, the rocker described Momoa as "like a brother to me."

"It's beautiful, but it takes work," he added of their blended family dynamic.

December 19, 2018: Jason Momoa opens up to PEOPLE about his marriage to Lisa Bonet

The Aquaman star had nothing but kind words for his wife when speaking to PEOPLE in December 2018. "Not a lot of people know how absolutely hysterical she is," said Momoa. "She makes me laugh and is just really quirky."

"We are a perfect fit," he added.

February 24, 2019: Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa match on the Oscars red carpet

6932287

Bonet and Momoa hit the red carpet in matching pink Fendi outfits to honor the late Karl Lagerfield, who died days earlier at the age of 85. The pair walked the carpet arm-in-arm and gazed into each other's eyes as they smiled for the cameras.

January 2020: Jason Momoa strips down for Lisa Bonet at the Golden Globes

Momoa appeared in the audience of the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards wearing a tank top with his velvet green tuxedo jacket draped around Bonet.

"It was cold in there. I had to take care of the wifey," he said in a video obtained by the Daily Mail.

February 7, 2020: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet make their final red carpet appearance together

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

While it was unknown to fans at the time, Momoa and Bonet made their final appearance on the red carpet as a married couple at the Tom Ford AW20 Show in Hollywood.

February 2020: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet do a Super Bowl ad together

Momoa and Bonet united on screen for a Super Bowl ad for Rocket Mortgage Quicken Loans in February 2020.

The ad featured Momoa taking off his clothes to relax upon returning to his house, all the while contemplating what home means to him. Bonet appeared at the end of the commercial to help Momoa with a workout.

August 2020: Jason Momoa restores Lisa Bonet's first car

Momoa surprised his wife with a thoughtful gift that was "14 years in the making" in August 2020. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, the Justice League star revealed how he had painstakingly restored Bonet's first car, a 1965 Ford Mustang she bought when she was 17 years old.

"I know we can't relive a memory, but maybe we can rebuild one," Momoa said in the video, which also included the moment he revealed the final result to Bonet.

"It's beautiful. Holy cow," said Bonet. "That is gorgeous. Oh my gosh. It's pristine, not too flashy but just enough."

January 12, 2022: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announce their separation

"Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa in 2019 | Credit: Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Five years after marrying, the couple announced their separation in January 2022, ending their 17-year relationship. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Momoa wrote, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is no exception…"

He phrased their breakup as "parting ways in marriage," emphasizing their focus would be on their children.

The announcement was made on the same day Aquaman 2 wrapped production.

A source told PEOPLE the split was a result of their diverging career trajectories and that Bonet's focus on her life in L.A. meant she was unable to join Momoa "on every location."

February 28, 2022: Jason Momoa sparks reconciliation rumors at The Batman premiere

Jason Momoa and Kids at Batman Premiere Credit: Jason Momoa Instagram

Momoa traveled to New York City with Channing Tatum to support Zoë at The Batman premiere, walking the red carpet with daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf. The move sparked speculation that the couple could be reuniting.

Zoë called Momoa's extra effort to support her in person "extra special." Momoa's character, Aquaman, is part of the same DC Comics universe as Zoë's Catwoman.

March 3, 2022: Jason Momoa thanks fans for privacy amid split from Lisa Bonet

Momoa seemed to squash any rumors that he and Bonet were getting back together after his appearance at The Batman premiere. In an Instagram post days later, he thanked fans and the press for giving his children privacy, saying, "it's hard enough separating in the public eye."

March 27, 2022: Jason Momoa confirms split with Lisa Bonet on the Oscars red carpet