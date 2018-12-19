Aquaman's Jason Momoa Explains Why He and Lisa Bonet Are a ‘Perfect’ Fit: ‘She's Hysterical’

Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet‘s relationship is stronger than ever.

While Momoa, 39, and Bonet, 51, may appear to be one of Hollywood’s coolest couples, the actor says it’s their silly banter that keeps their romance alive.

“Not a lot of people know how absolutely hysterical she is,” Momoa tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “She makes me laugh and is just really quirky.”

The couple started dating in 2005 after being introduced by mutual friends at a jazz club and later tied the knot in October 2017. They share two children — daughter Lola Iolani, 11, and son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, who turns 10 in December. Bonet is also mom to daughter Zoë Kravitz with ex Lenny Kravtiz, and Momoa is close to both.

“My wife is amazing,” he says of raising a family with the former Cosby Show actress. “Her ultimate art form is being a phenomenal mother.”

The couple recently flaunted their love for one another at Aquaman‘s Los Angeles premiere last week. The two shared a sweet kiss while posing for photos on the red carpet.

“We are a perfect fit,” he says.

But when it’s just the two of them, Momoa says the couple enjoys doing the simple things together.

“My wife and I love to go to flea markets,” he says. “We like getting little trinkets and shopping for antiques.”

