Jason Momoa couldn’t keep his hands off of wife Lisa Bonet at Aquaman‘s Los Angeles premiere.

At the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, Momoa, 39, leaned in for a steamy smooch with Bonet, 51, as the cameras flashed. The star of the blockbuster wore a long velvety jacket over his slacks and added a gold pendant to finish his look, while Bonet opted for a black gown with a bright red fringe design.

The lovebirds, who tied the knot in October 2017, brought their daughter Lola Iolani, 11, and son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, who turns 10 in December, to the premiere. Momoa’s mother, Coni Momoa, also tagged along.

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and family Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The PDA followed Momoa’s surprising Instagram on Monday about his family: He and his wife’s ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz, are so friendly that they have matching rings. Kravitz and Bonet share daughter Zoë Kravitz, 30.

“I’m a huge fan of the artists I meet on instagram love spreading the aloha. I got @lennykravitz a present made by @leroyswoodentattoos amazing bone skull ring,” Momoa captioned a picture of the men wearing their bling.

“Mahalo lenny for coming to support me on @nbcsnl,” said Momoa, who hosted Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and family Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

In November 2017, Momoa opened up about his marriage on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“Ever since I was, like, 8 years old and I saw her on the TV, I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one,’ ” he said. “I’m like, ‘I’m going to stalk you for the rest of my life and I’m going to get you.’ “

“I’m a full-fledged stalker,” he continued. “I didn’t tell her that until we had two babies. Otherwise, I’d be creepy and weird. But yeah, [I’d] just always wanted to meet her. She was a queen, always.”

Momoa explained how the two met and hit it off.

