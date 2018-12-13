Jason Momoa couldn’t keep his hands off of wife Lisa Bonet at Aquaman‘s Los Angeles premiere.
At the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, Momoa, 39, leaned in for a steamy smooch with Bonet, 51, as the cameras flashed. The star of the blockbuster wore a long velvety jacket over his slacks and added a gold pendant to finish his look, while Bonet opted for a black gown with a bright red fringe design.
The lovebirds, who tied the knot in October 2017, brought their daughter Lola Iolani, 11, and son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, who turns 10 in December, to the premiere. Momoa’s mother, Coni Momoa, also tagged along.
The PDA followed Momoa’s surprising Instagram on Monday about his family: He and his wife’s ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz, are so friendly that they have matching rings. Kravitz and Bonet share daughter Zoë Kravitz, 30.
“I’m a huge fan of the artists I meet on instagram love spreading the aloha. I got @lennykravitz a present made by @leroyswoodentattoos amazing bone skull ring,” Momoa captioned a picture of the men wearing their bling.
“Mahalo lenny for coming to support me on @nbcsnl,” said Momoa, who hosted Saturday Night Live over the weekend.
In November 2017, Momoa opened up about his marriage on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
“Ever since I was, like, 8 years old and I saw her on the TV, I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one,’ ” he said. “I’m like, ‘I’m going to stalk you for the rest of my life and I’m going to get you.’ “
“I’m a full-fledged stalker,” he continued. “I didn’t tell her that until we had two babies. Otherwise, I’d be creepy and weird. But yeah, [I’d] just always wanted to meet her. She was a queen, always.”
Momoa explained how the two met and hit it off.
“We just happened to be in the right place at the right time,” he recalled. “I actually had dreaded my hair for her. I had dreadlocks, she had dreadlocks. I literally turned around and I see her and she goes, ‘I’m Lisa.’ I turned around to my friend and I [pretended to scream]. I had f—ing fireworks going off inside, man. I convinced her to take me home because I was living in a hotel.”
“We sat down, she ordered a Guinness, and that was it,” Momoa said of their snack that evening. “I beyond love Guinness. We had Guinness and grits, and the rest is history.”