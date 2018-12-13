Jason Momoa Knew Lisa Bonet Was the One the Night They Met: 'I Convinced Her to Take Me Home'

When Jason Momoa, 39, and Lisa Bonet, 51 first met in 2005 at a jazz club in New York City through mutual friends, the Aquaman actor was immediately smitten.

“We just happened to be in the right place at the right time,” he told James Corden on the Late Late Show last year about their first meeting. “I actually had dreaded my hair for her. I had dreadlocks, she had dreadlocks. I literally turned around and I see her and she goes, ‘I’m Lisa.’ I turned around to my friend and I [pretended to scream]. I had f—ing fireworks going off inside, man. I convinced her to take me home, because I was living in a hotel.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Jason Momoa Fell for Lisa Bonet When He Was 8 — and She Was 20! Inside Their Romance

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The two ended up at a bar afterwards, where Momoa’s feelings were reaffirmed with her drink order.

“We sat down, she ordered a Guinness, and that was it,” he said. “I beyond love Guinness. We had Guinness and grits, and the rest is history.”

That history now includes a 13-year relationship and two kids — daughter Lola Iolani, 11, and son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, 9. The two also finally tied the knot in October 2017 in a romantic and intimate ceremony at their home.

RELATED: Jason Momoa Details His Incredible Love Story with ‘Queen’ Lisa Bonet

Coni Momoa, Jason Momoa, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, Lisa Bonet, Lola Iolani Momoa Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

But their story actually dates back earlier than that 2005 meeting. Momoa admitted in the same interview that he first developed a crush on the actress when he was 8 and she was 20 and starring on the Cosby Show.

“I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one,’” Momoa told Corden. “I’m like, ‘I’m going to stalk you for the rest of my life and I’m going to get you.”

“I’m a full-fledged stalker,” he joked. “I didn’t tell her that until we had two babies, otherwise, I’d be creepy and weird. But yeah, [I’d] just always wanted to meet her. She was a queen, always.”

Aquaman hits theaters Dec. 21.