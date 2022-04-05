Jason Momoa says he "was just being a gentleman" after he was spotted lending his jacket to Kate Beckinsale at the Vanity Fair Oscar party

Jason Momoa Denies He's Dating Kate Beckinsale After Sharing His Coat with Her: 'It Was Chivalry'

Jason Momoa says he is not dating Kate Beckinsale after the two were photographed together at an Oscars afterparty.

Momoa, 42, was seen sharing his jacket with Beckinsale, 48, last month at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. After being spotted standing closely and smiling at each other, Momoa insists he and Beckinsale are just friends.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actor told Extra at the Ambulance film premiere Monday that he had been chatting with Beckinsale about England, her home country, where he had been filming Aquaman 2, when he gave her his jacket.

"It was cray," he said, adding, "Everyone is like, 'Are you dating?' No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold."

Momoa insisted he and Beckinsale are not romantically linked, telling Extra, "Absolutely not, not together."

Jason Momoa Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman," he continued. "Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone."

In January, Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet announced they were splitting after five years of marriage. The stars share two children: son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, and daughter Lola, 14.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the pair shared in a joint statement at the time. "And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become … " they continued.

The former couple ended their message by writing, "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

After attending The Batman premiere in March with his children, Momoa spoke out for the first time since he and Bonet, 54, split.

The actor posted a series of photos from the premiere featuring himself, Nakoa-Wolf and Lola to Instagram, writing in the caption how his split from Bonet affected their kids.

Jason Momoa Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

"We had a wonderful time in NYC," he wrote, in part. "Mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children it's hard enough separating in the public eye. we appreciate the continued privacy through these times aloha j"