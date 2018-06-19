Jason Momoa Jokingly Steals Fan's Wife in Epic Comic Con Photo

Aquaman can steal your girl in a single photo opp.

Jason Momoa, who plays the ocean-dwelling hero onscreen, showed off this superpower at Comic Con in Denver over the weekend when he posed with a couple of fans.

In the picture, which went viral after it was shared on Reddit, Momoa, 38, wraps his arm around a woman, who was dressed for the occasion as Sansa Stark, as he pushes away her husband – literally keeping him at arm’s reach.

“I told my husband I wanted a picture alone with Jason Momoa, but he wasn’t comfortable with that,” the woman in the photo captioned the picture.

The star the hilariously went one step further and signed his name across the man’s face on the photograph.

Fortunately for the husband, Momoa is happily married and has two children with Lisa Bonet.

Earlier this month, Momoa reunited with his Game of Thrones costar Emilia Clarke at what appeared to be a wrap party for the HBO fantasy series, which will air its final season in 2019.

Although it’s been quite some time since the duo shared the Game of Thrones screen together as husband and wife (his character died during the first season), the pair got up to some new tricks during their latest hangout.

“FYI..This is the closest you’ll ever get to me attempting ‘that lift’ from dirty dancing,” the 31-year-old actress wrote alongside a photo of Momoa, 38, lifting her in his arms while standing in front of a picture of the HBO series’ iron throne.

In a nod to both the iconic 1987 film and Momoa’s GOT character, Clarke added the hashtags, “#nooneputsdrogointhecorner #imhavingthetimeofmylife” and “#mysunandstarsintheireyes.”

Aquaman splashes into theaters Dec 21.