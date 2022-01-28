Jason Momoa in Talks to Join Fast & Furious 10 Cast: Reports

Multiple outlets report that Jason Momoa will join Vin Diesel in the upcoming 10th installment of the Fast & Furious franchise

Jason Momoa attends the World Premiere of "No Time To Die" at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London

Jason Momoa attends the World Premiere of "No Time To Die" at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London

Jason Momoa is reportedly joining the "family"!

The 42-year-old actor is in negotiations to star in the upcoming 10th installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, according to multiple outlets including The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline and Variety.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

THR reports that Momoa may be playing one of the movie's villains, opposite star Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto.

A rep for Universal Pictures had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Vin Diesel as Dom Toretto in F9 Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto in F9 (2021) | Credit: Universal Pictures

Fast & Furious' upcoming 10th and 11th movies are set to bring one of the world's highest-grossing franchises to an end. Director Justin Lin will be at the helm, adding to his previous five movies in the franchise.

Also returning is Cardi B, who had a much-talked-about cameo in F9.

"We are very much excited to evolve her character and to expand it to the finale," Diesel previously told Entertainment Tonight of Cardi, 29, who plays Leysa in F9. "She made it just in time. She came in Fast 9 just in time."

RELATED VIDEO: Michelle Rodriguez on the Future of Fast & Furious

One past cast member who will not return is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who recently addressed an Instagram post made by Diesel in November — in which the latter actor publicly asked Johnson to rejoin the beloved movie franchise — calling Diesel's move "an example of his manipulation."

"I was very surprised by Vin's recent post," Johnson, 49, told CNN in an interview published Dec. 29. "This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly — and privately — that I would not be returning to the franchise."

"I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return," he continued. "I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem."

"I didn't like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker's death. Leave them out of it," Johnson added. "We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding. My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible Fast & Furious franchise with gratitude and grace."