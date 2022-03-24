The 94th Annual Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27

Jason Momoa, Jacob Elordi and More Will Join Rachel Zegler as Presenters at the Oscars

More stars have been added to the A-list Oscars lineup!

Show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced the final slate of presenters on Wednesday, confirming the attendance of West Side Story star Rachel Zegler.

The 20-year-old actress was added to the lineup of presenters just a few days after she claimed on Instagram that she had not been invited to the 94th Annual Academy Awards — despite her starring role in the remake of the iconic movie musical, which is up for a total of seven awards.

Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort Credit: Niko Tavernise

Over the weekend, Zegler — who stars as María Vasquez in West Side Story — made headlines after claiming in a set of comments on social media that she had not received an invite to the award show.

After one fan wrote, "Can't wait to see what you'll be wearing on Oscar night," in the comments section of her most recent Instagram post, Zegler responded directly to them, writing: "I'm not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend's flannel."

Zegler then elaborated in a follow-up comment that she tried to obtain entry to the Oscars ceremony, but had been unsuccessful in doing so.

"[I don't know] y'all I have tried it all but it doesn't seem to be happening," she wrote. "I will root for West Side Story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago."

West Side Story is nominated for a whopping seven awards, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose), Best Director (Steven Spielberg), Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Sound.

Earlier this week, it was also announced that Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Reba McEntire, and Sebastián Yatra have been tapped to perform four of the five original songs nominated for Oscars this year.