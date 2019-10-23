Jason Momoa Says His Latest Role Made Him ‘More Attentive’ to His Wife Lisa Bonet

Having to play a blind warrior has made Jason Momoa more in-tune with the rest of his senses — and with his wife, Lisa Bonet.

On Monday, the Aquaman star, 40, opened up about his latest role in Apple TV+’s upcoming dystopian drama, See, at the series’ premiere. In the new drama, American society has lost all sense of sight after a virus kills-off millions of people. The survivors are forced to adapt to their other senses, finding new ways to interact and survive.

Momoa revealed to PEOPLE that not being able to use his sight while filming heightened the rest of his senses, and helped make him more “attentive” and aware.

“I don’t know if there’s one, but I do believe, and I don’t want to sound like, ‘Oh, there’s an aura,’ and this and that, but there is definitely an energy,” Momoa told PEOPLE. “There’s definitely — you can feel energy off of people.”

“Now I’m a little bit more attentive to my wife’s energy,” he added. “Now I’m connected.”

RELATED: Jason Momoa Feels Anything Is ‘F—king Possible’ After Marrying Childhood Crush Lisa Bonet

Image zoom Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

The Hawaii native and Bonet have been together for 14 years, with Momoa plotting his marriage to The Cosby Show actress from a young age, the actor jokingly told James Corden in 2017.

“I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one,’” Momoa told Corden of seeing her on TV when he was just 8 years old. “I’m like, ‘I’m going to stalk you for the rest of my life and I’m going to get you.”

“I’m a full-fledged stalker,” he joked. “I didn’t tell her that until we had two babies, otherwise, I’d be creepy and weird. But yeah, [I’d] just always wanted to meet her. She was a queen, always.”

Years later, Momoa still shares the same sentiments — he recently told Esquire for its November 2019 cover that getting to marry Bonet was a major accomplishment for him.

RELATED: Jason Momoa Details His Incredible Love Story with ‘Queen’ Lisa Bonet

“If someone says something isn’t possible, I’m like, ‘Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f—ing possible,'” Momoa told the outlet.

The couple started dating in 2005 after being introduced by mutual friends at a jazz club and later tied the knot in October 2017. Together, they share two children — daughter Lola Iolani, 12, and son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, 10.

Momoa is also close to Bonet’s daughter with ex Lenny Kravtiz, Zoë Kravitz, 30.

See is out on Apple TV+ on November 1.