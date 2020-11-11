The Aquaman star joined friends for lunch while in Canada

Jason Momoa Hops On His Harley-Davidson Motorcycle to Head to a Burger Lunch with Friends in Toronto

Jason Momoa is cruising through the streets of Toronto, Canada.

The Aquaman star, 41, was photographed taking a ride on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Monday while heading to a local lunch spot with his friends.

Wearing a pink jacket, striped button-down shirt, camouflage pants and black boots, Momoa enjoyed a burger as he took a break from filming his Apple TV+ show See. Momoa completed the look with pink sunglasses.

The outing comes as the actor spoke about experiencing financial hardship following his appearance on Game of Thrones as Khal Drogo in an interview with InStyle on Tuesday.

Momoa admitted he struggled to pay the bills for the Los Angeles home he shares with his wife Lisa Bonet and their two children: Lola Iolani, 13, and son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, 11.

"I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones," he recalled. "I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you're completely in debt."

In May 2019, Momoa opened up about being too "broke to fly home" during a break in filming during Game of Thrones, so he and his friend "rented a panel van aka UHAUL in Belfast and drove around beautiful amazing IRELAND searching for the greatest pint of Guinness."

Image zoom Jason Momoa | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Momoa’s luck took a turn when he landed the role of Aquaman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice years later. The role offered subsequent work in 2017’s Justice League and his own standalone film, 2018’s Aquaman.

While the actor has worked with A-list names, becoming an A-list star himself, he admits to still getting star-struck.

When he saw the Dune trailer this summer, Momoa remembered, "It was 'Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem,' and I’m just like, 'Oh my God. I can’t believe my name was with those names.'"

"I feel like I’m still a kid, freaking out," he continued.