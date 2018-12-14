Jason Momoa Says Henry Cavill Is 'Absolutely Not' Done Playing Superman

Jason Momoa isn’t convinced Henry Cavill has hung up his cape for good.

The Aquaman star, 39, gave his thoughts on rumors Cavill was done with playing Superman at the premiere of his film in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

“I just talked to Henry, he’s absolutely not [done playing Superman],” Momoa told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere. “He loves the character. He’s not. One hundred percent.”

He insisted, “It’s absolutely [not going to happen].”

A rep for Cavill did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Henry Cavill is still our Man of Steel. Watch Jason Momoa shut down rumors about Henry moving on from Superman. pic.twitter.com/iDddD2jN34 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 13, 2018

Reports in September suggested Cavill, 35, was out as the Man of Steel. The actor seemingly responded to the reports in a funny video he shared on Instagram in which he wore a Krypton Lifting Team T-shirt while slowly showcasing a Superman figurine.

“Today was exciting #Superman,” Cavill wrote in the caption.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. tells PEOPLE in a statement at the time, “While no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films, we’ve always had great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged.”

Cavill first portrayed Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel and returned for Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016 and the following year’s Justice League, both of which also starred Ben Affleck as Batman and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.