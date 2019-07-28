Jason Momoa Heaps NSFW Praise on Stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz's 'Sexy' Husband Karl Glusman

Image zoom Jason Momoa, Zoe Kravitz, Karl Glusman ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images; Foc Kan/WireImage

Jason Momoa wholeheartedly approves of stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz’s new husband!

The Big Little Lies actress, 30, recently took to Instagram to show off a handsome photo of Karl Glusman, whom she married in June after three years of dating.

“Husband.,” she captioned the photo of a pink-haired Glusman, 31.

Momoa, 39, was quick to chime in with praise, commenting, “Sexy mother f—,” and “Pink on pink look good,” as captured by Comments by Celebs.

The Aquaman star is married to Kravitz’s mother, Lisa Bonet, with whom he shares two children, 12-year-old daughter Lola and 10-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf.

The actor first started dating Bonet in 2005, and has since developed a close bond with Kravitz, who calls him “papa bear.” The two even have matching arm tattoos that read “etre toujours ivre,” which is French for “always be drunk.”

“Zoë is a beautiful human being,” Momoa told PEOPLE in December.

Meanwhile, Kravitz, who was born to Bonet and her first husband Lenny Kravitz, has been enjoying life as a newlywed since marrying Glusman at her dad’s home in France. Momoa was also in attendance at the romantic nuptials.

The couple has been known to keep their relationship private and low-key, which is in keeping with the way Glusman popped the question, Kravitz revealed to Rolling Stone in October.

The actress said he intended to propose in Paris, but moved the moment to couple’s living room when work schedules scrambled his plans.

“I was in sweatpants. I think I was a little drunk,” she said. “[But] he nailed it. And I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”