Jason Momoa Goes Shirtless on Family Vacation After Stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz's Paris Wedding

Aquaman is showing off his vacation-ready abs!

On Tuesday, Jason Momoa was spotted enjoying a poolside vacation in Venice, Italy, with his wife Lisa Bonet. The Aquaman star, 39, wore black swim shorts that accentuated his toned torso and signature long hair.

The actor’s European outing came after he attended stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz‘s wedding in France over the weekend. Bonet, 51, shares her daughter with ex Lenny Kravitz, and Momoa is close to both.

Guests were spotted arriving Saturday to Lenny’s 18th-century mansion in Paris before the 30-year-old actress tied the knot with actor Karl Glusman.

Bonet and Momoa were in attendance at the nuptials, as well as Zoë’s Big Little Lies costars Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Reese Witherspoon, and actors Denzel Washington, Chris Pine and Eddie Redmayne.

Momoa also attended the couple’s rehearsal dinner the night before the wedding at Restaurant Lapérouse in Paris. The dinner was “a tremendously joyous party,” Restaurant Lapérouse co-owner Grégory Lent told PEOPLE.

“Any room with Lenny and Jason and Denzel in it, well … was crazy and insane,” Lentz said. “There was so much love in the room. There were toasts and they were moving into tequila when I left. They were still going at 2 a.m.”

Zoë and Glusman were first linked in October 2016, and celebrated their one-year anniversary publicly at the Emmy Awards in September 2017. This is the first marriage for both actors.