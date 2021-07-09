During the segment, the Aquaman star was tasked with making everyday activities sexy

Jason Momoa Goes Shirtless and Rubs Hand Sanitizer All Over His Chest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Jason Momoa is baring it all!

While appearing virtually on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday, the 41-year-old actor took part in a "Make It Sexy Challenge," where he was tasked with transforming everyday activities into something ... more appealing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The segment was first introduced by guest host Anthony Anderson, who told Momoa that the challenge was created for the Aquaman star's "unique set of skills."

Momoa explained that he was instructed not to take his clothes off by "the studio," but felt it was necessary anyway.

Anderson, 50, then joined in, stripping off his attire as he instructed Momoa to begin the first task of the challenge.

Jason Momoa

Telling Momoa to "sanitize your hands while I get naked," Anderson continued to undress as Momoa joked about how he applies the germ-killing lotion to his body.

"Normally I like to squirt it all over my chest," he said, amid an eruption of cheers from the studio audience. "Sometimes I rub it all over my face because it kills 99.99 percent of things."

With Anderson also now undressed, the Black-ish star then tasked Momoa with opening a can of tuna. "Make that sexy," he quipped.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Pulling out a can opener, Momoa joked, "Most children would use this," before he tossed it to the side and exclaimed, "but, I'm Aquaman," as he placed the can between his biceps.

After seemingly opening the can with his muscles, Momoa then poured the contents of it over his body, rubbing the juice all over his chest. "Oh yeah, that's sexy. Rub that tuna juice all over you," Anderson said.

For his final task, Momoa was instructed to iron a shirt, which he said he likes to begin doing by applying baby oil to his body. "I like to lay down the shirt, and this is about the long-stroke, okay?" Momoa said. "It ain't about that short s---, you need it long."

RELATED VIDEO: Jason Momoa Says He Wants to Make a Movie with Dwayne Johnson: 'One of These Days'

During his late-night appearance, Momoa also chatted about his fitness regimen, noting he is "not a fan" of going to the gym and chooses to take part in extreme sports instead.