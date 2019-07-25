Jason Momoa Surprised Kids with His First Make-A-Wish Appearance: 'I Will Do This for Life'

Jason Momoa had the best time making children’s wishes come true.

The Aquaman star, 39, shared a series of sweet photos from his first time volunteering at the Make-A-Wish Foundation by spending time with his youngest fans — some of whom are living with critical illnesses.

“My first @makeawishamerica I will do this for life.😍😍😍😍,” Momoa wrote in the caption. “Such an amazing day with Eva Eros and Kalice and all the ohana.”

He continued, “Mahalo Warner bros for setting up an amazing tour for these beautiful children All my aloha j.”

Momoa gave the kids an inside look at Warner Bros. Studios, where some of the costumes for its biggest franchises live, including the Batman costume and Batmobile, as well as the Aquaman throne and his costume from the 2018 film.

Momoa has a soft spot for children and children’s movies. The actor shares two kids with wife Lisa Bonet, daughter Lola, 12, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 10.

For his daughter’s birthday, Momoa and Bonet treated her and her friends to a screening of The Lion King.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVEE. I’m so thankful to be home with my ohana. Big mahalos to @disney@disneystudios for letting us have a party for our Lola Bear,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of sweet family photos taken on Lola’s special day.

Going on to praise the Disney remake, Momoa admitted that he had been so moved by the film that he cried “numerous” times.

“@lionking was amazing congrats to everyone who made this film it was heart soul tears epic.” he wrote, quipping, “Thanks for making me cry numerous of times in front of a bunch of children.”