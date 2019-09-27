Jason Momoa Makes His First Appearance at UN Headquarters: 'That Was a Life-Changing Moment'

Jason Momoa took his climate change mission to the United Nations.

The Aquaman star, 40, appeared at UN headquarters for the first time in New York City where he spoke on behalf of Hawaii and other island nations and touched on climate change.

“That was a life changing moment, a true honor to represent island nations at the UN,” Momoa wrote on Instagram. “It takes an amazing team and support system to pull off something like this. I am deeply grateful to my wife and children, my mother @lonelywhale@duneives @realdealmada @paakai97@maluhiakinimaka @UnitedNations@UN_PGA #kukiaimauna

#SAMOAPathway #SIDSSummit. Aloha j #purpsonpurpslookgood#wegotsomethingtosay #nomorehalf-assing #3kanakasandaMADA.”

The actor also shared his speech in a second Instagram post, writing, “For those who couldn’t watch it live, watch me fumble through my very honest and direct speech. No BS. Nothing sugar coated, just straight from the heart.”

“We’ve been half assing our global efforts to reverse the climate crisis and this can’t continue. We have to change now,” he continued. “For the future of our planet, and Small Island Developing States, the wave of change is coming. Aloha J.”

In his speech, Momoa urged delegates to protect global waters and the islands that were “drowning” due to rising sea levels.

“We, the island nations and all coastal communities, are the frontlines in this environmental crisis,” he said. “Entire islands are drowning into the sea due to the enormous volume of emissions generated by first world countries.”

RELATED: Jason Momoa Opens Up About His Battle to Save a Hawaiian Mountain: It’s ‘Like Our Birth Place’

He continued, “When the frontline is gone, we are doomed. There is no undoing.”

In August, Momoa spoke to CNN about protesting plans to build a telescope on a dormant volcano, Mauna Kea, which is considered sacred by the people of Hawaii.

Image zoom Jason Momoa and his children, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, left, and Lola Momoa, right, with protesters blocking the construction of a giant telescope on Hawaii's tallest mountain Hollyn Johnson/Hawaii Tribune-Herald via AP

“It’s kind of the umbilical cord to earth,” Momoa told CNN of Mauna Kea. “You know, if you think about the Hawaiian islands, that’s the biggest mountain in the world, right? All the way up. So Mauna Kea is the most sacred. They call it the belly button, too. That’s like our birth place. You can imagine that in the middle of the ocean. That’s how our islands were formed. So how can that not be sacred?”

Momoa became involved with the protests after hearing of what was occurring in his home state.

“It started in 2015, [I] heard the news about it and you know, it’s my home,” he said. “I’m Hawaiian. It’s my nationality. What’s happening over there was just not right. And I wanted to bring awareness to it. And I went over there to meet with everyone and from then on, it’s just been this constant as a devotion to bringing awareness to the world.”