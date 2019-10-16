Jason Momoa Feels Anything Is ‘F—king Possible' After Marrying Childhood Crush Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa always knew that his wife Lisa Bonet was the one for him.

The Aquaman actor, 40, spoke to Esquire for its November 2019 cover about his longtime marriage to the 51-year-old actress, and his ambition to always go after his dreams — which included marrying Bonet, who he said was “literally my childhood crush.”

The Hawaii native and Bonet have been together for 14 years, however, Momoa knew he wanted to be with The Cosby Show actress from a young age.

His love for his wife began when he was 8 and he saw her on TV, the actor told James Corden in 2017.

RELATED: Jason Momoa Details His Incredible Love Story with ‘Queen’ Lisa Bonet

“I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one,’” Momoa told Corden. “I’m like, ‘I’m going to stalk you for the rest of my life and I’m going to get you.”

“I’m a full-fledged stalker,” he joked. “I didn’t tell her that until we had two babies, otherwise, I’d be creepy and weird. But yeah, [I’d] just always wanted to meet her. She was a queen, always.”

Image zoom John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Jason Momoa Fell for Lisa Bonet When He Was 8 — and She Was 20! Inside Their Romance

Years later, Momoa still shares the same sentiments — he told Esquire getting to marry Bonet was a major accomplishment for him.

“If someone says something isn’t possible,” Momoa told the outlet, “I’m like, ‘Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f—ing possible.’”

RELATED: The Sweetest Photos of Longtime Loves Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet

“I mean, I didn’t tell her that,” he joked. “I didn’t let her know I was a stalker until after we had the kids.”

The couple started dating in 2005 after being introduced by mutual friends at a jazz club and later tied the knot in October 2017. They share two children — daughter Lola Iolani, 12, and son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, 10.

Bonet is also mom to daughter Zoë Kravitz, 30, with ex Lenny Kravtiz, and Momoa is close to both.

Recently, Momoa praised his step-daughter Zoë on Instagram for landing the role of Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the upcoming film The Batman opposite Robert Pattinson.

“I’m so proud of u zozo bear,” he wrote of a photo of he and Zoë. “On and off screen OHANA. DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMAN😍😍😍 Unbelievable so freaking stoked. Your going to have so much fun Aloha P bear.”

The Big Little Lies actress commented on her stepdad’s sweet post and joked about how they are now both a part of the DC Extended Universe.

“LOVE YOU PAPABEAR! love that aquaman and catwomen spend the holidays together from now on,” she wrote.