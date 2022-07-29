A source tells PEOPLE that Jason Momoa and Eiza González "hang out when they are in the same city," but their relationship is "not serious"

Jason Momoa and Eiza González Share a Motorcycle Ride After Split: 'There Is an Attraction' (Source)

Jason Momoa and Eiza González are enjoying the summer breeze.

The pair were spotted taking a ride on Momoa's Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Wednesday in Malibu, California.

Both Momoa, 42, and González, 32, wore long sleeves, pants and helmets as the Ambulance actress had her arms wrapped around the Dune actor's waist.

"There is an attraction there," a source tells PEOPLE of Momoa and González. "Eiza really likes him. He is a fun guy. They stay in touch and see each other when they can."

"They both have very busy careers though. They hang out when they are in the same city," the insider adds. "They enjoy it. It's not serious, or a relationship. Eiza is not looking for that right now."

The pair's Malibu outing came three days after Momoa was involved in a head-on motorcycle crash in nearby Calabasas, in which no one was injured.

PEOPLE reported last month that Momoa and González had broken up after several months of dating. One insider said at the time that the two actors are just in "different life stages" but they were "hoping they might work it out."

Earlier this month, Momoa and González were spotted leaving the same two London hotspots separately minutes apart.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the pair still plan to spend time together when their paths cross: "Jason is a cool guy. Eiza has fun hanging out with him. She is also super-focused on her career and has zero intentions of complicating things."

"In life, she is where she wants to be right now and very happy about it. She will see Jason when they are in the same city. She stays in touch with him," the insider added.

A source told PEOPLE back in May that Momoa and González were "exclusive" and had been seeing each other since February "after meeting through work and mutual connections."

"Right now it's not a very serious situation and they're both just seeing where it goes," the insider said at the time. "They've been spending time together when they can and making it work between their two busy schedules."

The Aquaman actor attended the April 4 Los Angeles premiere of González's movie Ambulance, though they were not photographed together at the red-carpet event.

Back in January, Momoa and ex Lisa Bonet announced in a joint statement that they were "parting ways in marriage," nearly five years after they wed. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived," read the statement. "We free each other to be who we are learning to become."