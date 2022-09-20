Jason Momoa and Eiza González's Relationship Timeline

Jason Momoa is keeping things casual.

Just one month after announcing his split from longtime love Lisa Bonet in January 2022, the actor was linked to actress Eiza González.

Before his new romance began, the Aquaman star and Bonet revealed that they were going their separate ways after five years of marriage and nearly 17 years together. During their relationship, the pair welcomed two children together, daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf, and proudly shared snapshots of their blended family, which includes Bonet's ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz, and daughter, Zoë Kravitz.

After Momoa and Bonet shared that they were "parting ways in marriage," the actor began seeing actress Eiza González in February, who had most recently been romantically linked to Timothée Chalamet in 2020. PEOPLE confirmed that Momoa and González were an item in May 2022.

"They are dating. He cares about her. He's in a great place, working on Fast X," an insider said. "He's quite busy and he's in a good place."

Soon after news of their romance broke, the pair appeared to split. "They're just very different people," a source told PEOPLE in June 2022. But just a few weeks later, they were spotted out in London together in July. Later that month, the pair were seen again while taking a ride on Momoa's Harley-Davidson motorcycle in Malibu, California.

From how they met to their latest outings together, here's everything to know about Jason Momoa and Eiza González's romance.

January 12, 2022: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announce their split

The actors announced their separation in January 2022, ending their 17-year relationship and sharing that their focus would be on their children moving forwards. Momoa opened up about the split in a since-deleted Instagram post, writing, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding and our family is no exception …"

An insider told PEOPLE the breakup resulted from Bonet and Momoa's diverging career paths and her inability to join him "on every location" due to prioritizing her life in Los Angeles.

February 2022: Jason Momoa and Eiza González start dating

While the pair managed to keep their romance out of the spotlight at first, a source later told PEOPLE in May that Momoa and González were "exclusive" and had been seeing each other since February "after meeting through work and mutual connections."

For the first two months, the pair weren't spotted out together and kept their relationship largely private.

February 28, 2022: Jason Momoa sparks reconciliation rumors with Lisa Bonet

Momoa supported Bonet's daughter, Kravitz, at The Batman premiere in New York, where he walked the red carpet with daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf. His appearance sparked rumors that he and Bonet were perhaps reunited.

Zoë called his effort to support her in person alongside her boyfriend Channing Tatum "extra special."

The following month, however, Momoa denied that the former couple was reuniting during an interview with Access Hollywood on the Oscars red carpet. "We're not back together, we're family," he told the outlet.

April 4, 2022: Jason Momoa attends Eiza González's Ambulance premiere

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Momoa and González sparked romance rumors when Momoa attended the L.A. premiere of González's Michael Bay film Ambulance and hammed it up for photographers. While the pair did not walk the red carpet together, his gesture of support was quickly picked up on by fans.

April 4, 2022: Jason Momoa denies rumors of a romance with Kate Beckinsale

Before news of his relationship with González broke, fans began speculating that the Dune actor was dating actress Kate Beckinsale after he was spotted giving her his jacket in March at Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty.

Momoa set the record straight the following month, telling Extra, "It was cray. Everyone is like, 'Are you dating?' No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold," he said. "She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman. ... Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone."

May 14, 2022: PEOPLE confirms that Jason Momoa and Eiza González are dating

Amy Sussman/Getty

In May, multiple sources told PEOPLE that the actor and González were together. "They are dating. He cares about her. He's in a great place, working on Fast X," an insider said. "He's quite busy and he's in a good place."

"They're both busy with work but are having fun together. It's nothing serious yet," another source added.

May 16, 2022: Jason Momoa and Eiza González aren't labeling their relationship

Days after their relationship made headlines, a source close to the pair told PEOPLE that González "likes [Momoa's] attention and laid-back vibes."

"She isn't necessarily looking for a boyfriend though," the insider added. "She is having fun, but is also very busy with her career."

May 19, 2022: A source confirms Jason Momoa and Eiza González are "exclusive" but not "rushing into anything"

Kevin Winter/Getty ; Dominique Charriau/WireImage

​Another source revealed to PEOPLE that González and Momoa were dating exclusively but also taking things slow.

"Right now it's not a very serious situation and they're both just seeing where it goes," the source told PEOPLE. "They've been spending time together when they can and making it work between their two busy schedules."

The insider also talked to PEOPLE about the new pair's different dating personalities, noting that González is a "very fun, down-for-anything type person and is pretty adventurous for the most part" — and that she and Momoa "share that same spirit."

"She's more of a long-term-relationship person versus casual dater," the insider added of the I Care a Lot actress. Speaking about Momoa, the source added that the actor is "a really good guy, very generous and happy all the time; he's all about love and spreading love."

"It's not that he's not taking it seriously, but with his kids, he's not going to rush into anything quickly. He had a lot of love for Lisa and there is still a lot of mutual respect there as far as she's concerned," the source said of the Braven actor.

June 14, 2022: Jason Momoa and Eiza González split

Just weeks after their relationship became public, the pair seemed to go their separate ways in June. A source told PEOPLE that the Dune actor and Ambulance actress broke up because "they're just very different people."

However, another source told PEOPLE that the pair were still "hoping they might work it out."

"They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public," the source added. "They are in different life stages."

July 5, 2022: Jason Momoa and Eiza González are spotted together for the first time since their split

The pair were seen together in July on two occasions while exiting the same London hotspots separately. While they weren't spotted together and left the venues quickly, they did leave within moments of each other.

July 7, 2022: Jason Momoa and Eiza González aren't back together but "stay in touch"

A source told PEOPLE that the former couple still planned to spend time together when their schedules allow: "Jason is a cool guy. Eiza has fun hanging out with him. She is also super-focused on her career and has zero intentions of complicating things."

"In life, she is where she wants to be right now and very happy about it. She will see Jason when they are in the same city. She stays in touch with him," the source added.

July 25, 2022: Jason Momoa is involved in a motorcycle accident

While riding his motorcycle in Calabasas, California, the actor collided head-on with a biker who crossed over into the opposite lane at a curve in Old Topanga Canyon Road, according to TMZ, which cited law enforcement sources and shared a clip of the accident's aftermath.

Luckily, neither Momoa nor the biker was injured.

July 27, 2022: Jason Momoa and Eiza González ride a motorcycle together

Jason Momoa and Eiza González. Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Just two days later, Momoa and González were photographed taking a spin on Momoa's Harley-Davidson in Malibu, California.

For the outing, they each dressed in long sleeves, pants and helmets. The actress was seen with her arms wrapped around Momoa's waist.

July 27, 2022: Eiza González thinks Jason Momoa is a "fun guy"

"There is an attraction there," a source told PEOPLE of the seemingly on-and-off couple. "Eiza really likes him. He is a fun guy. They stay in touch and see each other when they can."

While the pair have continued to see each other when overlapping in London and L.A., a source told PEOPLE that they are not in a relationship.

"They both have very busy careers though. They hang out when they are in the same city," the insider shared. "They enjoy it. It's not serious, or a relationship. Eiza is not looking for that right now."