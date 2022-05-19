"They're both just seeing where it goes," a source tells PEOPLE

Jason Momoa, Eiza González Taking Romance 'Seriously' but 'Not Going to Rush into Anything': Source

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 04: Jason Momoa attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Ambulance" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/FilmMagic); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Eiza González attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 04: Jason Momoa attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Ambulance" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/FilmMagic); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Eiza González attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Jason Momoa and Eiza González aren't speeding into anything yet.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A source tells PEOPLE that Momoa, 42, and González are "exclusive" and have been seeing each other since February "after meeting through work and mutual connections."

"Right now it's not a very serious situation and they're both just seeing where it goes," the insider says. "They've been spending time together when they can and making it work between their two busy schedules."

The source says González, 32, is a "very fun, down-for-anything type person and is pretty adventurous for the most part" — and she and Momoa "share that same spirit."

"She's more of a long-term-relationship person versus casual dater," the insider adds of the I Care a Lot actress. As for Momoa, he is "a really good guy, very generous and happy all the time; he's all about love and spreading love."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Eiza González and Jason Momoa Eiza González; Jason Momoa | Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty, David Livingston/Getty

"It's not that he's not taking it seriously, but with his kids, he's not going to rush into anything quickly. He had a lot of love for Lisa and there is still a lot of mutual respect there as far as she's concerned," the source says of Momoa, who shares daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, with Bonet, 54.

Momoa was photographed attending the premiere of González's Michael Bay film Ambulance last month, although they did not walk the red carpet together.

"It was cray. Everyone is like, 'Are you dating?' No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold," Momoa told Extra. "She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman. ... Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone."

RELATED VIDEO: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Announce Split After Nearly 5 Years of Marriage

In January, Momoa and Bonet announced in a joint statement that they were "parting ways in marriage."

"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become," they said in the statement.

"Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life ... teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L," the pair added.