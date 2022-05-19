Jason Momoa, Eiza González Taking Romance 'Seriously' but 'Not Going to Rush into Anything': Source
Jason Momoa and Eiza González aren't speeding into anything yet.
Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE over the weekend that the Aquaman actor recently began dating the Ambulance actress, after Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced in January that they were separating after nearly 20 years together.
A source tells PEOPLE that Momoa, 42, and González are "exclusive" and have been seeing each other since February "after meeting through work and mutual connections."
"Right now it's not a very serious situation and they're both just seeing where it goes," the insider says. "They've been spending time together when they can and making it work between their two busy schedules."
The source says González, 32, is a "very fun, down-for-anything type person and is pretty adventurous for the most part" — and she and Momoa "share that same spirit."
"She's more of a long-term-relationship person versus casual dater," the insider adds of the I Care a Lot actress. As for Momoa, he is "a really good guy, very generous and happy all the time; he's all about love and spreading love."
"It's not that he's not taking it seriously, but with his kids, he's not going to rush into anything quickly. He had a lot of love for Lisa and there is still a lot of mutual respect there as far as she's concerned," the source says of Momoa, who shares daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, with Bonet, 54.
Momoa was photographed attending the premiere of González's Michael Bay film Ambulance last month, although they did not walk the red carpet together.
The Dune actor previously shot down rumors he was dating Kate Beckinsale after he was spotted giving her his jacket at Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty in March.
"It was cray. Everyone is like, 'Are you dating?' No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold," Momoa told Extra. "She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman. ... Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone."
In January, Momoa and Bonet announced in a joint statement that they were "parting ways in marriage."
"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become," they said in the statement.
"Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life ... teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L," the pair added.
A source told PEOPLE at the time that the exes "want to explore other things" after the breakup and still care "deeply about each other," adding, "They have been doing things separately for quite a while."
